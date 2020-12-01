Union seeks ‘reasonable’ raise for state employees

DES MOINES — Unionized state workers on the “front line” of the COVID-19 pandemic at state prisons, colleges and other institutions deserve a 3% yearly pay boost in light of the sacrifices they make for the good of Iowans, a top public union leader said Monday at the start of new contract talks.

“I believe that is a reasonable increase based on everything that state employees have done through this pandemic,” said Danny Homan, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, after requesting a 3% across-the-board wage increase for each of the next two fiscal years.

“A lot of these folks have truly been on the front line every bit as much as a lot of the people that get all the credit for being on the front line,” Homan said in an interview. “Correctional officers clearly right now are on the front line with all of the outbreaks that we have inside of our facilities.”

Homan sat down with state negotiators Monday on a Zoom call to open contract talks aimed at reaching a new two-year labor agreement beginning July 1.

The state’s collective bargaining team is expected to make its opening offer later this month before moving into closed-door talks aimed at reaching a pact by March 15 to avoid going to binding arbitration.