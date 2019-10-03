CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa department of political science is holding its 10th annual Women in Politics Bipartisan Scholarship Benefit at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls.
The benefit will help celebrate the contributions of Iowa women in public service while raising money for the Women in Politics scholarship fund. Scholarships are awarded to UNI undergraduate students studying political science or public administration with an interest in public service.
Last year’s benefit contributed to scholarships for 2019-20 recipients Erin Thomason (political science/Spanish, senior) and Emily Loomis (political science, junior).
This year’s featured keynote speaker will be Jennifer Jacobs, an award-winning journalist and White House national political reporter for Bloomberg News. Jacobs’ successful career spans more than 20 years. She began reporting in 1993, covering city government and general assignment news with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. By 2004, Jacobs was with The Des Moines Register covering general and in-depth news, which led to her career-defining promotion as the chief political reporter for The Des Moines Register. In 2016, she made the move to her current role in Washington D.C. for Bloomberg.
The dinner will also feature performances from “The Suffragist,” a new musical with book and lyrics by Cedar Rapids playwright Cavan Hallman and music by Nancy Hill Cobb, a recently retired professor of music and associate provost emeritus at UNI.
The musical chronicles the final push for women’s suffrage by iconic leaders Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt, Lucy Burns, Ida B. Wells, Anna Howard Shaw and others.
Tickets for the benefit are available online at csbs.uni.edu/women-in-politics. RSVP by Monday.
