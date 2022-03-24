UNI West Gym's future is cloudy after being evaluated due to age

CEDAR FALLS – After the University of Northern Iowa announced a few months ago the West Gymnasium was being evaluated due to age, the institution says it’s still “continuing to assess its options” for the future of the facility.

Constructed in 1925, West Gym has a storied past involving UNI’s wrestling, volleyball and women’s basketball programs.

Those options are unknown at this time.

Asked Thursday morning whether demolition or closure are on the table, Andrew Morse, an assistant to President Mark Nook and his chief of staff, declined to answer the question or provide specifics about the gym’s status.

“I wish I could give you a yes or no … one way or the other,” he said during an interview. “We continue to be transparent with the public.”

“We continue to reassess the entirety of the facility,” he added. “We have not made a final determination and will continue to keep the public informed as decisions are made.”

The current competition site for Panther wrestling is West Gym; however, the final two wrestling meets of the season were held in the McLeod Center.

“The University of Northern Iowa is working to ensure that our storied wrestling program has a modern, accessible home that can comfortably accommodate our growing fan base,” the university said in a statement to The Courier.

“We appreciate and share the passion that our fans and alumni have for Panther wrestling, which had a successful run this season at the West Gym and McLeod Center. We are continuing to assess options to assure a strong and vibrant wrestling program at UNI. In the meantime, the UNI wrestling program is thriving in the energetic atmosphere at the McLeod Center bolstered by strong attendance, including a sold-out meet against Iowa State University last month.”

The university is “assessing campus structures for long-term feasibility,” according to a November press release. Specifically, the West Gym is being “evaluated due to its age, and while structurally safe, the balcony level was identified as needing modifications to meet building codes regarding the railings and other areas as required by the state of Iowa,” the release added.

Morse had no update on those possible improvements.

“We want to be intentional and deliberate with our process,” said Morse, adding we “want to make sure it’s done right and thoughtfully.”

UNI head wrestling coach Doug Schwab, who’s led the program for more than a decade, deferred to his “bosses” when asked at a Monday press conference about the current status of the West Gym.

“We love the West Gym. We love competing there. I can tell you I had multiple coaches that said … I only want to come out and compete against you if we’re in the West Gym,” he said.

“For me, if it’s going to go out, I just want it to go a certain way. I want the history to be celebrated. It’s going to be almost 100 years,” he added. “If it’s going out, let’s go out the right way. Let’s do it well. Let’s celebrate that building. People get their retirement tours. If it’s going to happen, let’s do it that way. There’s a lot of people that still want to wrestle there and there’s a lot of people that want to say goodbye to that gym if it happens. Or you redo it, preserve its history. Whatever it is, I can tell you this, we’ll be in a better place as a program because of the leadership and the support that we have.”

The wrestling season’s opening four home dual meets took place inside West Gym, but seating was limited to the lower level and available only to those who had already purchased season tickets, said the November press release.

“UNI is evaluating the use of the McLeod Center for future seasons to accommodate the Panthers’ growing fan base and further boost support for the wrestling program. The McLeod Center is not available for the first four duals of the season,” the press release said.

Besides athletics — and the Iowa caucuses — the facility’s legacy is diverse as a venue.

Former Courier reporter and current Grout Museum employee Pat Kinney said West Gymnasium was the location for the university’s Speakers Series in the 1970s. That included speakers like Watergate scandal figure John Dean and South Vietnamese Vice President Nguyen Cao Ky.

It hosted concerts, like 1970s acts Jerry Jeff Walker and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, and was used for the sendoff of the Iowa Army National Guard’s Waterloo-headquartered 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment when it deployed to the Sinai Peninsula in 2003.

More recently, then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a rally there in 2016.

The university has a resume of historic preservation. It has saved buildings that are more than a century old, like the Innovative Teaching and Technology Center and Sabin Hall.

But it also proposed to the Board of Regents in November that two such buildings, one being the former home of the late UNI president Homer Seerley, be razed because they do not serve a purpose and have $1.6 million in deferred maintenance.

The board’s policy requires the disposal, transfer or sale of facilities with an estimated fair market value over $100,000 be approved by the regents.

