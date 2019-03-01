CEDAR FALLS — Understand the complexities of balancing the federal budget and the difficult policy choices lawmakers face in an interactive workshop led by staff from the non-partisan Concord Coalition from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Commons Slife Ballroom on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The two-hour event will kick off with a short overview of federal spending, followed by the 90-minute principles and priorities exercise. Working in small groups, participants will review current federal spending priorities, tax policy and entitlement reform options, and apply their own principles and negotiating skills to put forward a consensus-based deficit reduction plan. It is an eye-opening experience designed to educate voters on the political will and compromise required to address our spiraling national debt. Participants are asked to attend the entire two-hour event.
David Oman, senior adviser to the Concord Coalition and former chief of staff for Govs. Robert Ray and Terry Branstad, will facilitate the workshop.
The Concord Coalition is a bipartisan national organization that for 25 years has worked to encourage a balanced federal budget. The event is sponsored by the UNI Department of Political Science and UNI chapter of the American Democracy Project.
For more information, contact Christopher Larimer, professor of political science, at 273-6047 or christopher.larimer@uni.edu.
