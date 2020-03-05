UNI to gather health experts for a community panel on coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It should be some comfort to people that there have been ongoing meetings and planning for weeks in Black Hawk County,” Zeman said.

Attendees will also learn simple ways to limit the spread of the virus using many of the same tactics employed to prevent the transmission of the flu.

Zeman recommended that people get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet and stay in if they don’t feel well. She also said people should be conscious of covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze, carry hand sanitizer that contains alcohol and avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

“The actions we take can have a huge impact to limit the spread and limit the impact of this,” Zeman said. “We need to get smart and get people working together to limit the spread.”

While the spread of the coronavirus is expanding, there are currently no cases reported in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. UNI’s Student Health Clinic is in direct communication with the health officials who are closely monitoring the situation in the community and state and will implement any recommendations they might have for screening or management of the outbreak.