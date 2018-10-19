CEDAR FALLS — Students are one of the largest voting blocks in Black Hawk County and they want their voices heard.
Iowans can start voting early, and students at the University of Northern Iowa have spots all over campus to vote this week and next.
Brenna Wolfe, a senior at UNI, was in Maucker Union letting her classmates know where, when and how to vote early on campus.
“It’s part of an initiative called #panthersvote that’s supported by the university,” Wolfe said. “A lot of data shows that a lot of young people don’t go out to vote and maybe that’s because they don’t have the information, so I’m trying to make as available to them as possible so they can.”
She handed out pamphlets with the information with candy attached and stickers.
“It’s important because students don’t have easy access to this information,” Wolfe said. “We’re just trying to get it out there to students so they know where they can vote.”
Other groups on campus were trying to get students to vote early as well.
Adri Kelly, a UNI senior, was outside Maucker Union to get students voting information and sign up students to volunteer.
“We’re trying to direct people to the early vote locations on campus,” Kelly said.
She and others had drawn on the sidewalks around campus to direct students to the voting sites.
“We’re also trying to schedule people to help us turnout more people,” Kelly said. “It’s really important that we get to vote because we are the largest voting block in Iowa, specifically in this district too. We can have such an impact on getting these Republicans out of office and electing people who support what we support.”
Women’s reproductive health care and education cost are issues important to Kelly.
“Women’s health care is a big problem for young women especially because Planned Parenthood got defunded and we have a third of the coverage we used to,” Kelly said. “That’s just not something we should have to worry about as college students.”
Kelly encourages students to get their vote in early so they don’t run into any problems on Election Day.
“There are a lot of groups on campus that are doing this, which is great,” Kelly said.
On Thursday Kelly spoke with about 50 students on campus.
“It’s been a pretty busy day,” she said. “We’ll be out here pretty much until the election.”
Kelly made a point to go vote on the first day she could at the auditor’s office.
There are three early voting locations for UNI students at Redeker Dining Center, Schindler Education Center and Maucker Union.
Redeker Dining Center is open this week from 1 to 6 p.m. until Friday.
Next week Maucker Union will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Schindler Education Center was only open Wednesday.
