UNI economic development expert backs formation of Cedar Falls EDC

Jim Brown, one of the founders of the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, made clear last Monday to the City Council that the 501©(4) is intended to be more of an “advocacy” group for economic development and won’t necessarily be as aggressive.

CFEDC formed in July and is still getting off the ground, but Brown noted Waterloo’s EDC is “a little bit of a different animal.”

But the former Cedar Falls mayor highlighted potential projects CFEDC could find itself involved in that “can range from single-family vacant lots to large-scale development.”

He noted there is usable land from the school district and hospital, as well as other opportunities associated with available state and federal road funds, the University Avenue corridor, Thunder Ridge, College Hill, and affordable housing.

“There have been no formal discussions with these entities. There’s been some informal discussions. … Nothing is ironclad,” he said.

Brown said Cedar Falls has missed out on funding opportunities offered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority that “our taxpayers in Cedar Falls send their taxes to.”

Last year, $100 million was available for not just cities, but entire regions.