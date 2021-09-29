UNI economic development expert backs formation of Cedar Falls EDC

CEDAR FALLS – Economic development corporations have been established in nearby communities like Waterloo and Marion, and now Cedar Falls has one.
Such nonprofits, known as EDCs, are not a new concept and there are many different types, says Randy Pilkington, executive director of the University of Northern Iowa Business School’s economic and community development division.
The accomplished development professional supports the entity being established in Cedar Falls after talking with one of its founders.
“They’ve been taking a really thoughtful approach to it. They’re taking the time to talk with a lot of different people and are not running blind, or in isolation,” Pilkington said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
EDCs provide resources and leverage public/private partnerships for key projects, Pilkington said, and even go a bit further in cases and take “ownership” of them, to the point where they acquire property.
Pilkington, who has served as a member of the Professional Developers of Iowa, Iowa Department of Economic Development board of directors, and the Governors Council of Economic Advisors, pointed to the success of Waterloo’s EDC and how it played a role in the evolution of the city’s downtown.
Jim Brown, one of the founders of the Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation, made clear last Monday to the City Council that the 501©(4) is intended to be more of an “advocacy” group for economic development and won’t necessarily be as aggressive.
CFEDC formed in July and is still getting off the ground, but Brown noted Waterloo’s EDC is “a little bit of a different animal.”
But the former Cedar Falls mayor highlighted potential projects CFEDC could find itself involved in that “can range from single-family vacant lots to large-scale development.”
He noted there is usable land from the school district and hospital, as well as other opportunities associated with available state and federal road funds, the University Avenue corridor, Thunder Ridge, College Hill, and affordable housing.
“There have been no formal discussions with these entities. There’s been some informal discussions. … Nothing is ironclad,” he said.
Brown said Cedar Falls has missed out on funding opportunities offered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority that “our taxpayers in Cedar Falls send their taxes to.”
Last year, $100 million was available for not just cities, but entire regions.
“We’re not getting those dollars,” he said.
The City Council approved a request last Monday to provide $75,000 to the CFEDC from the city’s economic development fund. It will discuss providing another $75,000 during its goal setting sessions after the election.
IGNITE program at TechWorks familiarizes high school students and adults with the technologies they'll encounter in factories.
Councilor Frank Darrah suggested continuing the conversation on CFEDC’s role, and talking further about the relationship between it, the city and Grow Cedar Valley.
“I think it’s a larger discussion that we need to have going forward,” Darrah said. “Economic development is a very competitive animal, and the more we can understand about where we’re headed, what the city’s role is, and what our private partners’ roles are, I think that’s healthy.”
A few councilors voiced concerns about the CFEDC duplicating what other entities already are doing, but Brown emphasizes he doesn’t envision the roles of the other entities changing, specifically that of Shane Graham, the city’s economic development coordinator.
“It will be value added into the future because we will work with the city, but not be a part of the city. I think that’s a key distinction in relation to not duplicating, but working alongside,” Brown said.