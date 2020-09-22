UNI Dome to serve as early voting site for Black Hawk County residents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The UNI-DOME will be open as an early-voting site for Black Hawk County residents. The university and the athletics department moved to consolidate early voting in one location to allow the campus and community to safely cast their ballot in a large indoor space while wearing masks and remaining socially distanced.

Early voting runs from Oct. 6-10 and students are encouraged to register in advance to vote. UNI has a strong tradition of civic engagement, posting the nation’s second-highest student voting rate in the 2016 presidential election and the highest voter turnout of any Iowa public university in 2018.

The UNI-DOME will also be a polling location for the Nov. 3 general election. It’s believed this is the first time the indoor stadium has been used as a polling spot since opening in 1976.

“UNI is proud to continue its partnership with the Black Hawk County Auditor's Office to host early and Election Day voting. Civic engagement is central to UNI’s mission and values; we are committed to educating our students about the importance of participating in elections and to serving as a satellite site for voting to our broader community,” said Andrew Morse, assistant to the president for board and governmental relations.