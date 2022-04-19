UNI conference focused on ensuring trust, integrity in local elections

CEDAR FALLS — Local officials will join scholars to participate in a conference at the University of Northern Iowa exploring a number of issues related to election administration and trust.

The Conference on Election Administration and Integrity will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday, featuring election officials from Black Hawk and Grundy counties. They will explain how elections are carried out, how results are verified, and how people can assure that their vote is properly cast and will count.

Students and faculty involved with UNI’s Panthers Vote will discuss how students can register to vote and will talk about activities planned for the fall to encourage student voter turnout. UNI is a national leader in student voting and civic engagement. In 2020, 73.1% of the university’s students voted, up seven percentage points from 2016.

Finally, UNI scholars will be joined by David Kimball, professor of political science at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, to discuss what factors shape popular attitudes about and trust in our elections. Kimball will deliver the keynote address “Understanding Public Beliefs About Voter Fraud,” which will begin at 3 p.m.

The event, in Maucker Union Ballroom C, is open to the public. It is free for all students, faculty and staff and costs $15 for members of the public. Lunch is included. Register at bit.ly/UNIElectionIntegrity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0