UNI, Cedar Falls City Council summit scheduled for Monday evening

CEDAR FALLS – The City Council will meet with representatives from the University of Northern Iowa on Monday evening to discuss ways to further cooperation between the two.

At 5:10 p.m. inside the Community Center, UNI Finance and Operations Senior Vice President Michael Hager and Chief of Staff Andrew Morse will be present for a discussion on “collaborative opportunities” between the city and UNI.

Councilor Kelly Dunn requested the work session in December after noting how the council had not met directly with one of its most important community stakeholders since she took office in August 2020.

Councilors also have time dedicated to discussions about future changes to the newly adopted downtown zoning code with Planning & Community Services Manager Karen Howard.

The 7 p.m. meeting will include a second reading on an ordinance increasing the parking ratios for residential mixed-use and multi-unit buildings in the Downtown Character District to .75 parking spaces per bedroom, but not less than one per unit.

In addition, a first reading will be held for an ordinance amending the city code dealing with the discharge of stormwater or groundwater into the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Up for approval will be a number of resolutions:

Appointment of Captain Mark Howard as its acting police chief while Craig Berte serves in the interim public safety director role after Jeff Olson retired earlier this month.

A three-year, $134,989 agreement with IP Pathways LLC, relative to providing data backup and disaster recovery services as protection from ransomware and cyberattacks.

A HOME Investment Partnership Program Consortium Cooperation Agreement with the city of Waterloo for FY2023-2025 to allow Cedar Falls and Waterloo to receive additional funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Three service/product agreements, with Twin Cities Tree Service, Wapsi Pines/Affordable Tree Service and Owens Property Service, to remove hazardous trees on private property.

Certificate of completion for Peterson Contractors Inc. for the reconstruction project involving West 12th Street from Tremont to College Street and Walnut Street from 11th to 12th Street.

$3.2 million contract and bond of Peterson Contractors Inc. for a 2022 street construction project involving the full removal and replacement of two city streets, pavement restoration on three streets, and a “significant” water main replacement and patch on another street.

Acceptance of the low bid of $286,395 by Municipal Pipe Tool Company, for a 2022 Community Development Block Grant sanitary sewer rehabilitation project.

Revised owner purchase agreement, and acceptance of a Warranty Deed, in conjunction with an Olive St. Box Culvert Project. “The plan is to remove and replace the existing 2 span slab bridge at Olive Street with a twin box culvert. The existing bridge will be replaced with a box culvert extending from the existing College Street culvert to the east side of Olive Street, downstream channel improvements will be incorporated, sidewalk improvements for walkability to the College Hill corridor, and placement of a new road above the culvert.”

Scheduling April 4 as the date of a public hearing on the proposed plans and estimated cost ($150,252) for the College Hill parking lot improvements.

Scheduling April 4 as the date of a public hearing on a proposed zoning amendment to the city code, changing principal permitted uses in the M-1 Light Industrial District in order to allow for the expansion of the Community United Child Care Center on Nordic Drive.

