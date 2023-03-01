WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa is updating the UNI-Dome — but it needs more funding to complete the project.

President Mark Nook, along with David Harris and Jamar Thompson of UNI Athletics, presented their pitch to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. They asked for $5 million.

The UNI-Dome is nearing 50 years old and will undergo a $50 million renovation.

“The Dome has represented so many things to so many different people over the years,” Harris, the director of athletics, said. “It’s our turn for the next 50 years that the dome is a vibrant facility. … We are building the UNI that tomorrow needs.”

The work will be done in three phases. The first phase, which is currently underway, will cost about $20 million. It includes a football team meeting room – which is already complete, a replacement of the fabric roof and an addition on the west side of the building that will feature a centralized arena entrance.

The second phase is also estimated at about $20 million. This will include replacing the track and the bowl – such as seat color changes to purple and adding handrails to the steps.

The third phase will cost $5 to $10 million and will include upgrades to graphics, lighting, sound systems and adding a marquee sign out front to signify events happening at the Dome.

There is already $17 million pledged for the first phase, but President Nook said he’s been repeatedly asked what the city of Cedar Falls and the county are doing to help fund it.

The Board of Supervisors didn’t discuss what funding, if any, that it will provide. Harris said they asked the city of Cedar Falls for $5 million and were pledged $2.5 million over a two-year time period.

In other business the board unanimously approved:

A $700,000 federal aid agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for a county highway bridge program. The program will help to fund the East Cedar Wapsi Road bridge over Crane Creek.

An estimated $500,000 treasurer’s office remodeling proposal that will be paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.

