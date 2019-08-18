STORM LAKE — U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, denounced the Des Moines Register and the Associated Press during a fiery town hall appearance Saturday afternoon that attracted dozens to the Storm Lake Middle School.
King, who represent’s Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, faced nationwide blowback this past week after he reportedly told a conservative group in a Des Moines suburb that his opposition to abortion includes cases of rape and incest, asking “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” His comments, which were criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike, prompted Ashley WolfTornabane of Storm Lake to take him to task at the town hall.
“Do you still stand by that?” WolfTornabane asked of King’s words of opposition to abortion in the case of rape and incest. Turning to a defense he’s deployed throughout this year after a New York Times report quoted him asking when terms like “white supremacist” and “white nationalist” became offensive, King told the crowd he was misquoted.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Des Moines Register misquoted me. The AP picked it up, they spread it to all kinds of outlets all around this country. It’s no longer the circumstance in America that, when a newspaper misquotes you, you can call the editor up and they print a correction the next day,” King said. “Social media spreads it like a virus, like a plague. And so, the Des Moines Register retracted their statement and corrected it, the AP retracted their statement and corrected it.”
The Register did indeed publish a correction on the article, apparently adding a full quote from him where they had previously used an abridged quote, but they did not retract the article or any quotes from him; the corrected information did not appear to significantly alter the substance of what was said.
A video widely available online shows King making the controversial remarks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.