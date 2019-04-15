DES MOINES — Iowa Lottery officials believe in second chances — at least for winning prize money that went unclaimed.
Over the past year, lottery officials issued repeated reminders to Powerball players to check their numbers to see if they won a $1 million prize in an April 2018 drawing on a ticket purchased at a store in Nevada in Central Iowa.
No one came forward to claim the prize by last week’s deadline. So lottery officials announced plans Monday for a spring promotion aimed at giving away the prize. They believe it’s the first time a $1 million prize went unclaimed in the lottery’s 34-year history.
“Iowa law makes clear that unclaimed money from lottery prizes goes into our prize pools for future games and promotions,” said Iowa Lottery Chief Executive Officer Matt Strawn, “and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this one-time, $1 million giveaway.”
From May 29 through June 18 Iowa Lottery players will be able to enter a promotion called the “Woo Hoo A Million For You Giveaway” for a chance to win the prize.
Any Powerball ticket purchased in Iowa during that three-week period will be eligible for entry. The drawing for the promotion’s $1 million prize will be held June 19, he said. Details and the promotion’s rules will be available on the lottery’s website at www.ialottery.com.
The $1 million ticket was sold for the drawing April 11, 2018, purchased at Casey’s, 1800 S. B Ave., in Nevada. It came close to winning that night’s $89.7 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball. The winning numbers that night were: 16-18-27-55-67 and Powerball 18.
The winner or winners had until 4 p.m. Thursday to claim the $prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Casey’s received a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
In fiscal 2018, more than $1.4 million in lottery prizes went unclaimed in Iowa.
