Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter as Iowa 2nd district recount continues

Miller-Meeks' campaign over the weekend criticized the process used by the Scott County recount board, arguing it is not allowed under state law and cannot be trusted.

That process involved conducting a machine recount, and then recounting ballots by hand that could not be read. Miller-Meeks' campaign argues that Iowa law requires either a machine or a hand recount, not a combination.

Miller-Meeks' campaign also argues that there "is no way to audit the work of the recount board using the hybrid methods to verify it's accuracy," and alleges the board's tally of absentee votes is off by 12 from the county's official canvass of votes.

"I have yet to hear a plausible explanation" of how Rita Hart can pick up "plus-26 votes in Scott County, but only plus-three" votes in heavily Democratic Johnson County, Alan Ostergren, an attorney for the Miller-Meeks campaign said. "The results are wildly out of step with elsewhere in the district," where each candidate has picked up a few votes here and there.