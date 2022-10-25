U.S. Senate candidate Franken pushes for 'country over party' in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken told a crowd of more than 100 supporters Monday that he wants to be part of the solution in Washington D.C.

Speaking at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, the retired U.S. Navy vice admiral said he’ll put “country over party” and “people over politics,” recognizing that more can be accomplished when people work together and realize they have more similarities than differences.

Franken's opponent in the Nov. 8 election is Sen. Chuck Grassley, seeking his eighth term in office.

“Winning this election will be the biggest election win in the nation, and it’s our time,” said Franken, of Sioux City.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Franken would be a different kind of senator.

“He is focused on being an Iowan and making sure that special interests have no place when it comes to fighting for the rights of Iowans every day,” Hart said, in introducing the candidate.

Economy, border, health care discussed in Grassley town hall The event, put on by the Waterloo Rotary Club, was originally going to feature Grassley's and his opponent in the Nov. 8 election, but schedule conflicts made him unable to attend.

In a 20-minute speech, Franken advocated for a return to Iowa's once-top ranking in public education and better care for those struggling with mental health challenges, suicide and addiction.

He shared a story of an Iowa mother whose teenage daughter couldn't get the immediate help needed during an episode of mental health problems. Rather, she spent the night on a conference room floor. He said the daughter was later dismissed with a “mental health checklist” and told to see her family practitioner.

“This, ladies and gentleman, is a failure to serve,” Franken said. “It’s a failure to serve those most burdened in our state.

"It’s a failure to have the providers, the beds, the services necessary to look out for those who need it the most. We can do better, and we must choose in this state to do better.”

Franken criticized Grassley for voting against a $35 per month cap on insulin prices, embracing a $1.9 trillion tax cut for corporations and the most wealthy Americans, and “flirting” with the idea of eliminating Social Security and Medicare.

“From me, what you’ll get every day is someone who will look out for your best interests, will do the hard work for you, will do the right thing for your family and for Iowa, and to cast my vote to make your life better and our nation stronger,” Franken said.

He said he’ll push for becoming a country where “someone is not one health malady or fender bender or flood away from economic ruin.”

Franken wants to ensure a “vibrant” future for the agriculture industry and farmers. He called for protecting the interests of seniors and those who have disabilities. Additionally, he said the state must stick to its roots in civil rights, human rights, and women rights.

“Iowa is the state that educated George Washington Carver. We’re the state that said women can go to law school, women can go to graduate school with men – the state that was 85 years ahead of Brown versus Board of Education,” he said.

“It means ensuring our state is a safe and a welcoming place for people of color, people born someplace else, people who have English not as their first language. It means protecting the rights of everyone, every man, woman child and non-binary person.”

The days of “special interests, the games, the partisan hackery” – emblematic of Grassley – must come to an end, Franken said.

“It is over. We can and we must be part of the solution, and we must do it together,” he said.

Franken also addressed audience questions ranging from education to gun rights and prospects of bringing back the Federal Communications Commission's Fairness Doctrine, requiring balanced political coverage in the media.

Hawkeye Area Labor Council AFL-CIO endorses candidates Rick Moyle is executive director of the Hawkeye Labor Council AFL-CIO.

“I want to get rid of Grassley,” attendee Gus Hill of Hudson said about his support for Franken. “He voted against lowering the price of pharmaceuticals … and he’s for the rich and nobody but the rich, not the common man.”

Priscilla Nieman of Waterloo already voted but wanted to see how the candidate answered questions in a public setting on topics like education. The former teacher came representing “women and people with uteruses.”

“Democrats and Republicans have a notoriously bad reputation of defending people with uteruses and I wanted to know his stance on codifying Roe,” Nieman said. However, she never got the chance to ask about the topic.

Tim Powers of Waterloo attended the event in hopes of “holding Grassley responsible for melting and becoming one of the problems.”

“I think this gentleman (Franken) has lightning intellect and is well rounded. Probably one of the sharpest people in the state. It’s just time for that change,” he said

Vikki Brown, chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Democrats, "wholeheartedly supports Admiral Franken.” She believes Grassley "hasn’t done the things that he’s supposed to be doing for Iowans. He’s forgotten that he’s from here."

“Just look at the crowd, and that speaks volumes of people that support Admiral Franken. And all the people in this room, we’re going to do everything that we can to get him across the finish line,” she added.