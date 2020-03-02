U.S. Senate candidate Cal Woods looking to take on 'climate crisis' if elected

WATERLOO — Stopping by The Courier on a snowy morning, one Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate laid out the promises he intended to keep, including his top priorities of tackling climate change and improving the country’s health care system.
Cal Woods, 63, a contractor who works with chain link and cedar fencing, grew up on a hog farm in Mount Vernon. He joined the U.S. Navy after high school, completing two tours of duty aboard the U.S.S. Chicago, a guided missile cruiser, in the western Pacific Ocean. He graduated the University of Iowa and worked as a news reporter in newspapers and television for 16 years.
He is one of five Democratic candidates running to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican who will be defending her seat for the first time since getting elected in 2014.
Though he didn’t make his candidacy official until mid-December, Woods said he’s been “actively campaigning” since June because he didn’t see a “sense of urgency and passion” from the Democrats in the race.
“We have some existential challenges ahead of us,” Woods said.
Describing himself as a former skeptic of humankind having anything to do with global warming, Woods was encouraged by a friend to do research into the scientific evidence of fossil fuels’ contribution to the changing climate around eight years ago, and spent much of his interview with The Courier describing what he found and the challenges climate change poses to the world.
“For the sake of those coming generations, we need to tackle our climate crisis now,” Woods said. “Because if we don’t — and we need to tackle it with all sense of urgency — the next generation and the one after that, they’re going to see some really bad things.”
If elected, Woods would vote for the Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act, a bill in the House of Representatives that would tax producers and importers of fossil fuels. He would also “phase out” billions in subsidies to natural gas, coal and oil industries and transfer that money to research and development of renewable fuel technology, as well as provide monetary incentives for farmers to plant trees and cover crops to battle erosion and help remove carbon dioxide from the air.
“It is a looming climate crisis, and for any candidate to run for federal office and not make that a prime concern, I think, is a dereliction of duty,” Woods said. “We’re failing the taxpayer, we’re failing the voters and primarily we’re failing little kids. ... It’s a problem we can solve, but we have to start now.”
Woods’ other big issue is health care, and — though he prefers a public option — he said if the political will was there to get it done immediately, he would vote for a Medicare for All plan instead. Anything, he says, to address the number of uninsured.
“People are literally dying because they’ve now been denied care thanks to our Republican-controlled Senate and people like Joni Ernst who voted against requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions,” Woods said. “It’s shameful and it’s wrong and people are literally losing their lives over it.”
He also puts blame on private insurance companies, who he said take 20 cents out of every dollar to pay for advertising, marketing and CEO pay, and said there was a shortage of nurses and doctors because they spend too much time on insurance paperwork.
“I was naive — I was under the impression doctors and nurses spend all of their day taking care of patients. Apparently, that’s not the case — and it’s not like that in other countries,” he said.
Woods said he’ll file his first financial report this quarter and has been knocking on doors and speaking at events locally, trying to gain name recognition.
“I’ve got some ground to make up as far as meeting folks and raising funds, but we’re staying positive and optimistic,” Woods said.