U.S. Senate candidate Cal Woods looking to take on 'climate crisis' if elected

“For the sake of those coming generations, we need to tackle our climate crisis now,” Woods said. “Because if we don’t — and we need to tackle it with all sense of urgency — the next generation and the one after that, they’re going to see some really bad things.”

If elected, Woods would vote for the Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act, a bill in the House of Representatives that would tax producers and importers of fossil fuels. He would also “phase out” billions in subsidies to natural gas, coal and oil industries and transfer that money to research and development of renewable fuel technology, as well as provide monetary incentives for farmers to plant trees and cover crops to battle erosion and help remove carbon dioxide from the air.

“It is a looming climate crisis, and for any candidate to run for federal office and not make that a prime concern, I think, is a dereliction of duty,” Woods said. “We’re failing the taxpayer, we’re failing the voters and primarily we’re failing little kids. ... It’s a problem we can solve, but we have to start now.”