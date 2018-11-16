Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has chosen to step away from his role as chairman of the upper chamber’s judiciary committee, saying he plans to instead take the helm of the finance committee when the next Congress convenes in January.
“The economy is better than it’s been in years and there’s a sense of optimism about the future of our country that people haven’t felt in a long time thanks to the pro-growth policies of a Republican president and a Republican majority in Congress,” Grassley said in a statement Friday. “Looking ahead, at the Finance Committee, I want to continue to work to make sure that as many Americans as possible get to experience this good economy for themselves.”
As chairman of the judiciary committee, Grassley led the confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. His position atop the finance committee is another high-profile job that handles legislation involving tax codes, trade policies, Medicaid and Medicare.
With his new role, Grassley mentioned additional tax relief, expanding market opportunities for farmers and manufacturers, and providing accessible health care for Americans as areas he would focus on.
It’s not the first time the longtime Iowa senator will lead the committee. Grassley previously held the spot for much of former President George W. Bush’s administration.
Grassley, who has represented the state for nearly 40 years, is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. Separately, Grassley also announced this week he would become the next senate’s president pro tempore, a leadership position that puts him third in the line of succession to the presidency.
