U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is “very hopeful” an agreement will be struck between Congress and President Donald Trump on border security and immigration in time to avoid another partial government shutdown, but he predicts negotiations could run until the very last minute of the Feb. 15 deadline.
“If you’re talking about it being today or tomorrow, (I feel) very pessimistic,” Grassley said of the prospect of a bipartisan agreement, as congressional leaders were set to hold hearings in Washington on additional money for border security.
The Iowa senator’s remarks come as federal agencies are returning to normal after an estimated 800,000 workers missed paychecks for five weeks amid the longest shutdown of the federal government in U.S. history. If lawmakers are unable to reach an agreement on those issues again by Feb. 15, the federal government could shut down again, putting talks back to square one.
Last week, Trump agreed to temporarily reopen the federal government while negotiations move forward over his funding request to spend $5.7 billion on a wall along the U.S.–Mexico border.
On Thursday, the president renewed via Twitter his call for border security money.
“If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time,” Trump wrote.
Meanwhile, Grassley, the state’s longest-serving member of Congress, cast much of the blame for the shutdown on Democrats. He singled out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, saying he hopes she is “looking at these conference negotiations with an open mind and an earnest intent to secure the border.”
Still, Grassley said there is room for compromise on both sides of the political spectrum as those talks move ahead.
“The president’s got to know, as any senator or congressman knows, you don’t get exactly what you want,” he said. “There’s a little bit of give and a little bit of take in every compromise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.