CEDAR FALLS — A 2024 U.S. presidential candidate will be passing through Cedar Falls later this month.

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley will host an event in the city on May 18, a campaign spokesperson confirmed over email Friday, after The Des Moines Register was the first to report the stops on her latest swing through Iowa.

No other details were immediately available.

The former South Carolina governor is among a group of Republicans who have either announced or are likely to run for president: Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Democratic President Joe Biden announced his 2024 campaign last week, virtually securing his nomination as the party’s candidate.

The Courier Des Moines Bureau contributed to this story.

