WATERLOO -- The long detour and east-side traffic snarls have come to an end.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has opened the new U.S. Highway 63 bridge between Dane and and Newell streets following two construction seasons.
City and business leaders gathered at the site Friday to celebrate the milestone, which completes a seven-year, $56.5 million rebuilding of the highway from Jefferson Street downtown north to Donald Street.
"This is a project that the city of Waterloo, the Cedar Valley and the entire state can celebrate," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "It's truly now a corridor for our visitors and citizens to use safely and draw more investment to the Waterloo community.
"This is personal for me, because I grew up a mile away from this location and watched my mom actually walk … 19,000 times across Highway 63 to go from our house to Allen Hospital for work," he added.
Former Mayor John Rooff, who pounded the pavement for funds to pay for the project in the late 1990s, showed up for the ribbon-cutting event. The project also cut through the administrations of mayors Tim Hurley and Buck Clark.
"It's good for the citizens and it's really good for our city," Rooff said. "Congratulations to the mayors and the councils that saw this thing through."
The IDOT bought out 26 homes and two businesses, which were demolished or relocated in 2010 to make way for the project. The actual construction started in 2013, when contractors began rebuilding the stretch north of Newell.
A second phase to rebuild the two-way highway couplet from Jefferson Street, crossing the Cedar River to Franklin Street, wrapped up this year.
You have free articles remaining.
The third and final phase was a $26.4 million contract with Peterson Contractors Inc., of Reinbeck, to rebuild the highway between Franklin and Newell. That included turning what had been a flood-prone underpass into a bridge over the Canadian National Railroad tracks.
Officials at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee grocery were also on hand to thank contractors for finishing work on time and limiting what had been a difficult detour for their operations.
"A big win for the literally thousands of visitors, patients, employees that come through our doors every day," said hospital spokesman Carson Tigges.
East High School Principal Joe Parker said the completion of the project will provide better access to the school to get students there safely and on time.
Community leaders have hailed the U.S. 63 project as an economic development boon, noting new projects have developed from the new North Crossing at Donald to multiple projects along the road downtown.
The work also removed homes that were too close to the highway and created walking trails and other amenities to enhance surrounding neighborhoods.
"Anybody that says there's no economic development from the building of a road, they're absolutely mistaken," Hart said.
IDOT officials said the sidewalk and bicycle trail along the west side of the overpass will remain closed until late November so handrails can be completed. The sidewalk to the pedestrian tunnel through the bridge should open next week.
But that work along with some cleanup and fencing will not affect motorists using the new roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.