BOONE — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told Iowa farmers Wednesday the Trump administration is committed to making year-round E15 ethanol sales a reality soon and hopes to resolve international trade disputes in a way that does not cause irreparable economic damage to agriculture.
During a stop at the Farm Progress Show near Boone, Perdue said he talked to the president earlier in the day about E15 and was told, “let’s get it done.” Perdue said he was hopeful “we’ll have an announcement sooner rather than later” on expanding consumer access to biofuel blended with 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline.
Perdue indicated some legal issues and regulatory “hiccups” remain in implementing year-round sales. But he said “this is what (Trump) wants to do and he doesn’t give executive suggestions, he gives executive orders, so we’re going to get it done.”
The ag secretary also said he has gotten the message American farmers would rather have free and fair trade than government relief. He believes progress is being made in talks with Mexico and Canada and the Trump administration is prepared to start its emergency plan next month for farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs.
Speaking at the largest outdoor farm-equipment show in North America, Perdue was asked how he responds to farmers who say, “free trade not aid” in response to the announcement of aid packages for farmers hurt by the trade war with China.
“I say, 'Amen’?” he said. “There’s not a farmer in America that would not rather have a good crop at a good price rather than a government check.”
Meanwhile, the president is sending a message to trading partners that “enough is enough,” Perdue said, and trade needs to be rebalanced.
“The world knows we have high-quality products that they can depend on and they know that we can produce,” he said. “I don’t think there’s been irreparable damage done. It may take a little while to get those markets back, but I think that’s a legitimate question.”
But he also said the Trump administration is “trying to lower expectations” over reopening trade with China, even as the U.S., Mexico and Canada draw closer to a revised North American trade deal.
“Good announcement with Mexico this last few days and then hopefully we can get Canada back into the fold by the end of the week or very quickly, have a renewed NAFTA and then we’ll move on to our friends in the E.U., Japan, and then make sure that China knows they need to come along as well,” Perdue said.
Earlier this week, the Agriculture Department announced it will pay $4.7 billion to farmers growing soybeans, cotton and other products hit by tariffs in the administration’s trade wars.
The department plans to take applications from farmers who produce corn, cotton, dairy, hogs, sorghum, soybeans and wheat — products that were targeted by retaliatory tariffs from China and others. More than $3.6 billion will go to soybean farmers.
Perdue said the aid will be calculated based on actual tariff damage for individual producers. He said the soybean award is higher due to export levels to China, while there has not been as much damage to corn farmers because “sadly, China is not importing much of our corn as we believe they should be.”
The administration in July announced up to $12 billion in subsidies will be available to farmers affected by the trade dispute with China, so more aid could be doled out in the future if deemed necessary.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she believes farmers understand trade policies need to change but said there are no winners in a trade war.
Monte Shaw of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said the Trump administration has an immediate opportunity to help farmers by implementing the E15 ethanol directive and closing exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard that would bump up the price of corn.
“I could see the president saying it’s time to throw a bone to the farmers and quite frankly I think that’s what he should do,” Shaw said in an interview.
Perdue and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig held a roundtable Thursday in Ames with farmers and commodity groups.
Perdue also has set events with Iowa Republican U.S. Reps. Rod Blum and David Young.
Tim Gannon, Democratic candidate for Iowa secretary of agriculture, said Congress and the president need to work on ways to make agriculture more profitable.
“Instead of holding events with Republicans nervous about their re-election campaigns, and talking about bailout packages, everyone should be hard at work coming up with solutions to the pain caused by bad biofuels policy and bad trade policy,” he said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.