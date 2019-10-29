{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at Iowa State University during a town hall style meeting on Oct. 16 in Ames.

 BYRON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP

WATERLOO — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will visit seven Iowa cities this week, including three in Northeast Iowa: Decorah, Charles City and Waverly.

Buttigieg, 37, will hold a town hall at Decorah High School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

He will hold a rally in Waverly at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a location yet to be determined. Buttigieg also will be in Charles City at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Waverly-Shell Rock Senior High School located at 1405 4th Ave. SW.

Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the youngest major candidate running for the Democratic nomination and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

