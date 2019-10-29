WATERLOO — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will visit seven Iowa cities this week, including three in Northeast Iowa: Decorah, Charles City and Waverly.
Buttigieg, 37, will hold a town hall at Decorah High School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
He will hold a rally in Waverly at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a location yet to be determined. Buttigieg also will be in Charles City at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Waverly-Shell Rock Senior High School located at 1405 4th Ave. SW.
Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the youngest major candidate running for the Democratic nomination and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.
