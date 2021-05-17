Tyson Independence plant to be sold to General Mills as part of $1.2B deal

INDEPENDENCE — The Tyson pet treat production plant in Independence is expected to be sold to General Mills by early October, the company recently announced in a news release.
The $1.2 billion deal includes the brands Nudges, True Chews and Top Chews, according to the release. Tyson said it will keep providing meat ingredients after General Mills takes over the Independence plant and pet treat brands. The sale is still undergoing regulatory approval and other closing conditions, but that is expected to be done by the end of Tyson's fiscal year.
The company said nearly 300 workers for its pet treat business will become General Mills employees once the sale is final. The Independence plant employs 265 people, Tyson said previously.
The Tyson pet treat business made more than $240 million in sales in the year that ended April 3, the company said. The release said the $35 billion pet food industry remains a "strong" market since pet ownership increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyson began its pet treat business in 2010 when it launched True Chews, the release said. That was followed by Nudges in 2011 and Top Chews in 2012, along with other natural treats.
Noelle O’Mara, Tyson group president of Prepared Foods, said the company is "proud of the tremendous success of this business and the diligent work by our team to meet growing demand for high quality pet treats."
"We believe the time is right to transition these great brands to an established pet foods business where they will complement their existing portfolio," O’Mara said.
General Mills owns the Blue Buffalo pet food brand, which was founded in 2003. The company bought the brand in 2018 for $8 billion, according to a news release. General Mills said it was part of a "portfolio reshaping strategy."