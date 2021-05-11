Tyson encourages workers to get vaccinated; says younger employees more hesitant

The company is strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated, but is not mandating vaccination.

“We hope that our team members will make the appropriate decision that’s right for them,” Coplein said.

Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston said the company so far had two vaccination events for Waterloo workers. Tyson will work with the Black Hawk County Health Department to schedule more events as needed.

The company is offering workers up to four hours of regular pay to get vaccinated, and is offering vaccine clinics for family members and others who live with Tyson workers.

The 35% current vaccination rate at the Waterloo plant falls below the countywide vaccination rate of nearly 55% among adults, according to local data. It similarly falls under the nearly 58% vaccination rate among adults throughout the United States, according to CDC data.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}