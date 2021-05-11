Tyson encourages workers to get vaccinated; says younger employees more hesitant

WATERLOO — About 35% of Tyson Foods workers at the Waterloo pork processing plant have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to company officials.
Most of those workers are considered fully vaccinated, said Claudia Coplein, Tyson chief medical officer. More than 50% of workers age 50 or older are vaccinated, Coplein said, but workers age 20-39 are showing more hesitancy.
The vaccination rate is about the same as the company’s announcement in mid-March that about one-third of its workers got the vaccine.
Tyson is piloting a vaccine ambassador program this week, which pairs vaccinated workers with unvaccinated workers who might have questions or concerns. The company is aiming to pair people from similar age groups and communities, Coplein said.
“It’s not a one-and-done conversation. You can’t just give people a flyer or show them a poster and assume that they have the information that they need,” Coplein said. “Sometimes they just really need to talk to somebody that they trust or somebody that received the vaccine who’s like them.”
Coplein said the company is giving workers accurate information about the vaccine, working with clinical services company Matrix Medical Network to translate materials into more than 40 languages.
The company is strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated, but is not mandating vaccination.
“We hope that our team members will make the appropriate decision that’s right for them,” Coplein said.
Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston said the company so far had two vaccination events for Waterloo workers. Tyson will work with the Black Hawk County Health Department to schedule more events as needed.
The company is offering workers up to four hours of regular pay to get vaccinated, and is offering vaccine clinics for family members and others who live with Tyson workers.
The 35% current vaccination rate at the Waterloo plant falls below the countywide vaccination rate of nearly 55% among adults, according to local data. It similarly falls under the nearly 58% vaccination rate among adults throughout the United States, according to CDC data.
“As long as some people remain hesitant to get the vaccine, the virus will continue to circulate and it could cause infection in others,” Coplein said. “So it’s really balancing the speed of getting people vaccinated with the ability for the virus to mutate and cause these variants that we’ve seen, not only in the U.S., but around the world.”
The emerging COVID-19 variants found in Iowa include B.1.617, termed the “India variant” for its discovery there; P.1, termed the “Brazilian variant” for its discovery there; and B.1.1.7, termed the “U.K. variant” for its discovery there. The latter variant is the most widely reported in the United States, with nearly 21,000 cases, according to the CDC.
The CDC said current data suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer some protection against most variants.
The Iowa State Hygienic Lab conducts sequence testing for variants. Tyson Foods, which said it consistently offers COVID-19 tests for its workers, is not conducting sequence testing to track variants in its plants, Coplein said.
“We are not specifically tracking variants, but they are obviously circulating in the population in many communities,” Coplein said. “So we just keep up with the ongoing mitigation efforts that we have at Tyson, which has been very successful in preventing the COVID-19 virus really from entering our facilities and spreading amongst our team members.”
Coplein said the Tyson plant in Waterloo “had very few cases in any of our facilities in recent weeks.”
The Tyson plant in Waterloo employs nearly 3,000 workers, company officials said. More than 1,000 were infected with COVID-19 last year, leading the company to temporarily close the plant last spring. Waterloo workers and public officials criticized Tyson for lacking protection measures during the pandemic.
The company says it has since invested more than $540 million on safety measures at its U.S. facilities.
The company is opening seven pilot health centers, Coplein said, which will be available to workers and families on the Tyson health plan. The centers should all be open by middle or late July.
“We want to help encourage and create safer environments for the communities where our team members live and where we do business,” Coplein said.