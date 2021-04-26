Tyson clinics offer COVID-19 vaccines to family members, others who live with workers

WATERLOO — Family members or other people who live with Tyson Foods workers can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at company clinics, according to a news release.
The expansion of Tyson’s free COVID-19 vaccines started last week, the company said. Clinics in Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia were the first to offer COVID-19 vaccines to people who live with Tyson workers. Claudia Coplein, the company’s chief medical officer, said Tyson wants to ensure that the people who live with its employees are protected against COVID-19.
“We know expanding access to the vaccine not only helps them and their loved ones but can have positive public health implications for the broader communities where we operate,” Coplein said.
Waterloo’s Tyson pork processing plant employs nearly 3,000 workers. COVID-19 infected more than 1,000 of them last year, leading the company to temporarily close the plant last spring. Waterloo workers and public officials criticized Tyson for lacking protection measures during the pandemic.
At least one-third of Waterloo Tyson workers got the COVID-19 vaccine as of mid-March, according to a company spokesperson. The company did not immediately provide another update about how many Waterloo workers are vaccinated.
Mark Lauritsen, international vice president of United Food and Commercial Workers, said the union “welcomes this important step by Tyson to increase vaccine access for many of the brave essential workers we represent, as well as their families.”
“UFCW is urging all companies in the industry to follow the lead of Tyson and others taking steps to further expand vaccine access for frontline food workers as they continue to keep our food supply secure during the pandemic,” Lauritsen said.
More than 100 COVID-19 vaccine events at Tyson locations have led to nearly 40,000 workers getting vaccinated company-wide, according to the news release. Workers can get up to four hours of regular pay to get the vaccine.
The company said it “has been providing expert resources and education about the vaccine to team members.” That includes a hotline for questions about COVID-19 and information in multiple languages, the company said.
Tyson said it implemented safety measures beginning in spring 2020 that include walk-through temperature scanners, social distance monitors, work station dividers, added worker pay and benefits, expanded health services staff, new health clinics and COVID-19 testing. The company’s safety investments totaled more than $540 million across Tyson’s U.S. facilities, the company said.