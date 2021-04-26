Tyson clinics offer COVID-19 vaccines to family members, others who live with workers

WATERLOO — Family members or other people who live with Tyson Foods workers can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at company clinics, according to a news release.

The expansion of Tyson’s free COVID-19 vaccines started last week, the company said. Clinics in Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia were the first to offer COVID-19 vaccines to people who live with Tyson workers. Claudia Coplein, the company’s chief medical officer, said Tyson wants to ensure that the people who live with its employees are protected against COVID-19.

“We know expanding access to the vaccine not only helps them and their loved ones but can have positive public health implications for the broader communities where we operate,” Coplein said.

Waterloo’s Tyson pork processing plant employs nearly 3,000 workers. COVID-19 infected more than 1,000 of them last year, leading the company to temporarily close the plant last spring. Waterloo workers and public officials criticized Tyson for lacking protection measures during the pandemic.