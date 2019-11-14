SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King on Thursday tweeted out photos of a person he said could be the whistleblower who revealed information that led to a congressional investigation into a phone call President Donald Trump had with the Ukrainian president about gathering potentially damaging information on the family of political rival Joe Biden.
King in a morning tweet included photos that indicated the whistleblower could be a son of a prominent Democratic campaign donor. Just before 1 p.m., King apparently deleted the first tweet and wrote a new one, with three additional photos of a man.
National Democrats have said Trump voiced threats in a July call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to withhold aid to Ukraine until its government promised to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, while Republicans have pushed back on what the conversation meant.
The first day of public impeachment hearings took place on Wednesday, when the top American diplomat in Ukraine revealed new evidence that Trump was overheard asking about political “investigations” that he later demanded from Ukraine in exchange for military aid.
In that event, such Republicans as U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, sought to have Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the Intelligence Committee, reveal the whistleblower.
You have free articles remaining.
King used his Twitter account to weigh in Thursday morning.
King tweeted, "Adam Schiff said, 'I do not know the identity of the whistleblower.' @RepAdamSchiff here are four strong clues." King added four photos of such prominent Democrats as Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren each standing individually with Alexander Soros, a son of Democratic fundraiser George Soros.
Alexander Soros does not hold a position with any U.S. government intelligence agency. George Soros is a frequent target by national Republicans for his funding given to Democrats.
The two U.S. senators from Iowa, Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, have recently said the identity of the whistleblower should be kept confidential, in accordance with federal law designed to prevent retaliation.
Ernst said it is unfortunate the whistleblower “has been outed through other media and so forth," including by Donald Trump Jr., who retweeted a Breitbart News story that named a CIA officer as the person.
King does not name the man shown in his second Thursday tweet.
King has been a defender of Trump throughout the time when the possibility of an impeachment inquiry was discussed earlier in the year. On Oct. 16, he tweeted, "Secret meetings in #WitchHunt to come up with an excuse to #Impeach @RealDonaldTrump. These Members demanded to enter to read the Volker Transcript & were blocked by order of Schiff who is manufacturing charges in secret."
That tweet included a photo of King with five Republican House members, one week before King was among two dozen conservatives who stormed into a closed-door deposition with a Defense Department official. King said he entered the hearing room to bear witness to “the greatest atrocity I’ve seen in the United States Congress in 17 years.”
Democrats denied Republicans were being treated unfairly, noting they had equal time to question witnesses and full access to the meetings.
During the Wednesday impeachment hearing, Jordan said to Schiff, “Of the 435 members of Congress, you are the only member who knows who that individual is. And your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress that has had a chance to talk to that individual. We would like that opportunity."
The Associated Press has reported the whistleblower contacted Schiff’s staff before filing the complaint with the inspector general’s office. Attorneys for the whistleblower said their client never met with Schiff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.