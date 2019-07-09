DECORAH — Two possible sites for a new veterans’ memorial were discussed during a recent meeting of the Decorah City Council’s property committee.
It’s the second time a group of local veterans has met with the committee to discuss a location.
Glenn Larson, commander of the local VFW Post No. 1977, said he still believes an area in front of City Hall is the most appropriate spot.
Larson said VFW members are hoping to erect the granite monument on a 50-by-50-foot area previously occupied by a fountain in front of City Hall.
The monument would have six columns of names of Decorah area veterans and incorporate all service branches. The Decorah Genealogy Association has a list of 2,000 names of veterans, dating back to the Civil War, that would be listed. Another part of the monument would be dedicated to law enforcement, first responders, paramedics and firefighters, and include the departments’ logos.
Larson said it needs to be in a place of honor and dignity.
Committee member Ross Hadley suggested the east side of City Hall, where flag poles are already installed.
Ultimately, the City Council must vote on the site.
