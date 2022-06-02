Two Republicans seek Iowa House District 54 spot on ballot

WATERLOO — Two Republicans will compete in Tuesday’s primary to represent their party in the Nov. 8 general election for the Iowa House District 54 seat.

The race between Joshua Meggers, a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol, and Robert Nazario, a retired member of the U.S. Merchant Marine, features candidates who largely agree on issues but have different priorities.

Before the once-a-decade redistricting process, the district included an area from Mason City to just north of Iowa Falls and just west of Waverly. Now it encompasses all of Hardin and Grundy counties and stretches into the western edge of Black Hawk County.

Meggers, 42, of Grundy Center, has been an state trooper since 2005. He grew up in Buckingham, about five miles north of Traer, and graduated from Hudson High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University.

His biggest focus is tax reform for corporations. He believes lowering corporate taxes would give businesses the incentive to come to Iowa.

“What I’m envisioning is, we’ve lowered corporate tax – brought in corporations, companies, and jobs,” Meggers said. “You would also increase the number of workers in the state of Iowa, and bring families in.”

He said the result would be more kids in Iowa’s school system, which ties into his other main issue: strengthening schools.

As a law enforcement officer, he also prioritizes public safety in Iowa, saying he wants to incentivize recruitment for emergency service departments.

Robert Nazario, 58, of Iowa Falls, served in the Merchant Marines 36 years before recently retiring.

He said the most important issue to him is medical freedom and privacy. He is an advocate for the Medical Privacy and Freedom Act. That legislation would prohibit vaccine mandates and inquiries about vaccine status.

Nazario also favors parental rights in education. That includes choosing the school where a child is enrolled and deciding what kids learn in class. He believes LGBTQ+ topics should not be discussed in schools without parental consent.

Other big issues for Nazario’s include property rights and advancing pro-life policies on abortion. He considers himself as a conservative constitutional Republican and said the Republican party is “splintered.”

“Republicans have an overwhelming majority in the House, but they need to vote on a platform,” Nazario said. “If we all believe in a party platform, there will be a strong republic.”

Although Nazario’s and Meggers’ top priorities aren’t the same, they agree on most topics. Nazario didn’t talk about taxes but is a big proponent of property rights. Meggers agreed parents should have a right to choose what their child is being taught in school.

Both candidates said they are strong supporters of the Second Amendment right to carry a firearm.

Meggers said his work experience would be helpful in creating a “stronger legislature.”

“I will go into Des Moines with an open mind,” Meggers said, if he is elected. “I think that, along with work experience with the state patrol, all my experiences put together would be extremely beneficial.”

Nazario says he is a critical thinker and can speak “without a cloud of doubt.”

“My life experiences are far more than (Meggers’) 42 years, because I have seen so much more and can relate to it more,” Nazario said.

There are currently no Democrats running in House District 54. There is also no incumbent due to last year’s redistricting.

Under Iowa law, political parties with a vacancy may hold a convention to nominate a candidate.

Much of the area in the new District 54, including cities like Reinbeck and Grundy Center, is part of the current House District 50, where Rep. Pat Grassley serves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0