Two Republicans compete Tuesday to be on the ballot for Iowa House District 76

WATERLOO — Two Republicans are competing in Tuesday’s Iowa House District 76 primary race.

Tony Chavez, an independent contractor, and farmer Derek Wulf will face off for a spot on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8.

District 76 includes much of what used to be House District 60 – spanning from just south of Dysart to the southern part of Cedar Falls. Incumbent Democrat Dave Williams holds the District 60 seat but is not seeking reelection.

Chavez, 26, of Cedar Falls currently works as an independent contractor for nonprofits and political groups in the area. He’s the treasurer of Cedar Valley Young Republicans and actively involved with the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Chavez supports shifting some taxpayer funding for public schools to scholarships for private school tuition. A bill to do that passed the Senate this year but foundered in the House. He also said he is pro-life and pro-gun rights.

His biggest issue, he said, is “just helping people.” State representatives have the chance to communicate with constituents and then take those conversations back to Des Moines.

Although he sees his biggest drawback as his age, he is putting in the work and not doing it alone.

“I’ve got a community of people around me that I’ve met and worked with, and I’ve become friends with,” Chavez said. “They support me because they believe what I believe and I believe in them, too. So I don’t feel like I’m alone in this, and I don’t feel like my experience is going to be an issue.”

Chavez also said, since a majority of his constituents are farmers, he would push for farmers’ autonomy over their own land.

Derek Wulf, age 40, of Hudson, is a fourth-generation farmer. He’s lived in Hudson his entire life, except for when he attended Iowa State University. Now he farms cattle and hogs while raising two daughters with his wife.

The biggest issue for Wulf is representation. He said it’s critical that there is someone in District 76 who understands the area and what most of the community members deal with – and that’s agriculture.

“I encompass agriculture as much as you physically can,” Wulf said. “I understand what the people in this district face for challenges, because I live it every day. Not only have I lived here my entire life, I live here now and I’m gonna live here for the rest of my life.”

Wulf said in order to grow and sustain rural communities, Iowa needs to combat inflation. He said he wants to lower taxes so “citizens have money in their pocket to spend in the community.” Wulf said he will work toward less government interferance so businesses can work freely and grow.

Kate Wyatt is running on the Democratic ticket. She’s an eight-year member of the Hudson City Council. In a previous article, Wyatt said she wants to bring to the Legislature what she brought to Hudson: a supportive small business environment and a focus on growth that allows rural communities to thrive.

Her priorities are mental health services, rural emergency services, infrastructure and natural resources.

As previously reported by The Courier, only one other primary race is happening for legislative seats that represent parts of Black Hawk County. Republicans Joshua Meggers and Robert Nazario are seeking to be on the general election ballot for the House District 54 seat. Others running as a Democrat or Republican for Iowa House and Senate seats within the county aren’t facing competition from another candidate in their own party.

Early voting continues until Monday at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find a polling place, contact your county election office. Information from the Black Hawk County elections office can also be found online at blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/190/Elections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0