EVANSDALE — Though it’s been unofficially going on for years, Evansdale has now officially sanctioned two residents to use a local campground to hunt geese while the campground is otherwise closed to the public.
Kenneth Martin and Chad Martin will pay the City of Evansdale $10 as “rent” for the right to hunt geese in the Deerwood Park Campground area from Oct. 20 through Jan. 10, 2019, according to the resolution. Deerwood Park Campground officially closes to the public Oct. 15 of each year, though it closed early this year due to Cedar River flooding.
The resolution was unanimously passed at the city council meeting Oct. 2.
Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said the Martins had been hunting geese inside the campground for the last 10 years as an unofficial agreement with previous administrations.
“It was brought to my attention this year,” Faas said. “To follow proper procedures and policies, we needed to designate a resolution.”
The resolution allows the Martins to bring up to three guests with them to hunt, but each hunter must provide proof of liability insurance to the city and follow all hunting regulations.
“It’s just a way of better controlling what’s been going on down there, so we know,” Faas said.
He said it’s also important because that area is also a Black Hawk County Deer Management Zone, meaning deer hunters also use that area in the fall and winter. He said there’s been no hunting accidents inside the campground thus far.
Faas noted he heard concerns from city parks officials that others may also want to hunt the campground, and Faas said those interested can “come up to City Hall.”
