Two new members to join Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission

CEDAR FALLS — This week, the Human Rights Commission will add two new commissioners.

They are Kyle Wiebers, a school psychologist, and Jennifer Onuigbo, a community relations manager at a performing arts venue.

The commission was given the go-ahead in February by the council to expand from nine to 11 members.

The desire for more members came after the commission reestablished its committees – education, outreach/communication, advocacy and policy – and felt the more people would help it accomplish its goals.

At that time, there already was one vacancy.

In June, two additional spots became available when longtime Commissioner Susan Langan, a former chair with 20 years of experience, resigned, and Commissioner Teri Lynn Jorgensen, with 10 years of experience, attended her final meeting as her term was set to expire at the end of the month.

Wiebers and Onuigbo’s terms will expire July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025, respectively.

The latest additions come as the city is in the midst of the hiring process for a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist, a new position the council included in its current year’s budget.

Commissioners had been seeking someone who identifies as male to fill a vacancy. Wiebers fits that bill, according to his application.

The school psychologist is passionate about figuring out which practices and procedures not only are best for students but promote equity, he wrote in the application. He is concerned about equity for racial/ethnic minorities and those who have a physical, mental or emotional disability.

Additionally, the nine-year resident of Cedar Falls, who has a physical disability, is familiar with special education law.

“It is my daily work to advocate for students with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities, and to also advocate for their families. It is part of my job to help students with disabilities receive an inclusive education, and I also work every day to ensure practices within the school are equitable for students with disabilities and for students of color, since there is a disproportionality of Black and brown students who are identified for special education services within the American school system,” he said.

Wiebers said he is a “lifelong learner” who is “always trying to better my understanding of perspectives and worldviews that are different from mine, especially those perspectives which I will never be able to experience firsthand.”

In her application, Onuigbo said she’s a white, cisgender, straight woman, but has acquaintances with diverse identities.

“I have seen firsthand the impact of laws and rhetoric related to religion, immigration, race, ethnicity, ability, sexuality and gender,” she said.

The 20-year Cedar Falls resident has an extensive diversity, equity and inclusion background, which includes an executive certificate in DEI from Cornell University.

Additionally, she is a member of Embrace, a diversity action group from Waverly. She served on the Cedar Falls Community Schools equity committee and worked with members of the Human Rights Commission to create a joint community education initiative for the 1619 Project with the Waterloo Human Rights Commission.

“While Cedar Falls offers residents many wonderful opportunities, there is still work to be done to ensure it offers equitable treatment and opportunity to people with diverse identities,” she said. “I recognize that oppression in our country is a complex tapestry of laws, regulations, power structures and attitudes. If we can all tug at the strings, we can begin to unravel that tapestry.”

The commission holds public meetings on the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m.