Two more vacancies, but Cedar Falls HRC chair, newcomer remain optimistic about direction

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission lost two members, and attendance issues occasionally pop up, but its chair, a newcomer, and the city’s mayor remain optimistic about its direction.

Former commissioner Mario Basurto resigned a month ago, and according to Brenda Balvanz, a city human resources specialist who is the interim HRC liaison, the mayor has declared the seat of now-former commissioner Rebecca Whitaker vacant due to attendance issues.

According to its website, the HRC’s mission is to promote the goal of non-discrimination and equal opportunity for all through outreach, advocacy, and education. The commission meets the second Monday of each month in the Duke Young Conference Room in City Hall at 6 p.m.

The commission didn’t have a quorum at its latest meeting Monday, and at least on one occasion this fall, members had to wait about a half hour until enough members showed up to conduct official business.

It’s unknown why Whitaker stopped showing up at meetings, and she did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

However, Basurto who also did not respond to an email from The Courier, asserted there was “no sense of direction, relevance, or leadership within the commission structure” in his resignation letter.

But his contention was disputed by Mayor Rob Green.

“Had you attended the last three months of meetings, I believe you would have seen the progress that the commission is making in teambuilding, finding its collective voice, and energizing its three subcommittees to promote and protect human rights in Cedar Falls,” Green said.

City councilors didn’t comment on Basurto’s letter when they consented to file it Oct. 18. But the mayor discovered one replacement, Sonja Lee Bock, who is expected to be appointed by the council Monday.

“The Human Rights Commission is a valuable resource for Cedar Falls residents. It is important to have a place that people can turn when they need support,” Bock said in a statement. “I wanted to join because I believe I have the experience and education to assist the HRC and the citizens that reach out to them. The HRC is establishing a great foundation and working hard to do the best for the community. Together we can gain the faith of the city and show that the HRC can be a force of positive change.”

The commission had experienced “significant turnover” in 2020, Green said, and it is “still reforming.” At full strength, it comprises nine members. Some members expect to vote soon on whether to make a request to City Council that its membership be increased to 11.

“I think we’re on a pretty good roll right now. We’ve finally got our committees formed and are figuring out what each committee is going to be focusing on,” said HRC chair Susan Langan in a telephone interview. “Then, we should be able to really get down into the nitty-gritty. I also feel really positive about city council’s support, especially with their research into figuring out if a specific human rights position (could be hired). That also was a recommendation of the Racial Equity Taskforce.”

One project in the works is figuring out how best to help residents fill out complaint forms with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. The ICRC investigates and resolves individual complaints alleging discrimination.

“At ICRC, how you fill out that initial form is going to determine if it’s going to go to an investigation or not, so that’s why it really needs to be filled out correctly,” she said.

