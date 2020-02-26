Two more police chief hopefuls meet the community

WATERLOO — Two men seeking to become the city’s next police chief took turns Wednesday making their cases to the public.
Maj. Joe Liebold, a 30-year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, and Capt. Wayne Hudson, who served 25 years in the Douglas County, Neb., Sheriff’s Office, talked about their qualifications and plans before a large crowd at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The two other finalists, Waterloo Police Lt. Corbin Payne and Joel Fitzgerald, who has headed several police departments in Texas and Pennsylvania, made their presentations a day earlier.
Liebold, who has been acting chief since Dan Trelka retired at the end of last year, spoke about the various positions he’s held since 1990 and the many programs and policies he helped institute.
“I’ve created value for my organization,” Liebold said. “Some (the) officers didn’t like, some they did. I’ve not always made everybody happy … but I’ve always done things in the manner of what I thought was right.
“I’m not standing up here alone,” he added. “I’ve had a lot of support, and a lot of it’s in this room. Some of them are retired. I have so many mentors that have allowed me to get where I’ve gotten.”
Liebold said he helped start a complaint tracking form, developed the department’s use of force and body camera policies, implemented wellness programs for officers, and helped write a successful grant to start the department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team in 2008.
“They’ve taken so many firearms out of the hands that were using them illicitly,” he said of VCAT. “They’ve intervened in shootings. They’ve been watching houses as people pull up to shoot and they stop them.”
Liebold also took the initiative to speak to everyone from high school students to the University of Northern Iowa football team to ex-offenders about how to interact with police during traffic stops.
All of the finalists were asked to present their thoughts on community policing and working to build diversity on the force.
Liebold bemoaned the fact staffing shortfalls and a high volume of calls for patrol officers has made it harder for them to engage with community groups. But he said it’s important to work with schools and other organizations to build relationships before problems arise.
“You’ve got to do it all the time,” he said. “You can’t build trust in a crisis.
“For community policing to work it’s got to be department wide,” he added. “Everybody from records to dispatch to the officer on the street to the supervisors to the commanders. We’ve all got to be involved. The chief can’t do it by himself.”
Liebold said the city has been doing a better job of recruiting minority applicants in recent years but needs to extend those efforts full time instead of just when applications are being sought.
“I think we’re getting there,” he said. “It’s hard for a department that’s predominantly white to reach into the African-American community and convince people this is a good job.”
Hudson is a U.S. Air Force veteran who received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 and worked his way up the ranks, currently overseeing the patrol and investigative divisions.
“What I bring to the table is a community policing, community philosophy, community engagement background,” he said. “My understanding as far as the law enforcement side is the (Waterloo) agency is doing good.
“The piece that even the officers say they can probably do more is the community engagement side, and I think that’s where I can help. But what we’ve got to do is find a way to free those officers up.
“They cannot be running back to back to back calls,” he added. “They’ve got to have time to do community engagement.”
Hudson said something was “fundamentally wrong” if Waterloo’s officers were always running from one call to the next without room for community relations. He suggested an outside agency should come in and look for efficiencies to help resolve the issue, and he said that study could show more staff is needed.
He spoke about several community policing programs he works with in the Omaha area, including Operation NETS, or Neighborhood Engagement Through Sports, where officers stop and play ball with neighborhood youths.
Other programs include church services for law enforcement personnel to interact.
“We’re providing spaces where law enforcement and the community can be in the same space in a positive way,” he said.
Hudson, who spoke several times about his strong religious foundation, said he believes the city could target churches with African-American congregations to help recruit a more diverse police force.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police Department have similar numbers of sworn officers. But a resident asked if Hudson could transition from a sheriff’s office to a municipal police force.
“Yes the duties will be a little different,” Hudson replied. “I’m in more of a rural area where the Waterloo Police Department is more of an urban area. It’s a challenge, but I’m up to the challenge. I’ve been challenged all my life, and I’ve succeeded.”
Mayor Quentin Hart took a moment Wednesday to clear up questions about the “integrity of the process,” because he had met with Hudson before the finalists were chosen and because Hudson had attended several community roundtable events.
“I met Mr. Hudson and his wife when they visited Waterloo,” Hart said. “The selection process had not started, but if this man wants to come and ask somebody about a city that he’s planning to live his life at, and hear about any issues, I would think that you would contact the person in charge.”
Hart said he still needs to discuss the selection process with other groups and individuals but hopes to make a decision on the next chief in “a couple of weeks.”
Photos of the four Waterloo police chief finalists: