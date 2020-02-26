Two more police chief hopefuls meet the community

“They’ve taken so many firearms out of the hands that were using them illicitly,” he said of VCAT. “They’ve intervened in shootings. They’ve been watching houses as people pull up to shoot and they stop them.”

Liebold also took the initiative to speak to everyone from high school students to the University of Northern Iowa football team to ex-offenders about how to interact with police during traffic stops.

All of the finalists were asked to present their thoughts on community policing and working to build diversity on the force.

Liebold bemoaned the fact staffing shortfalls and a high volume of calls for patrol officers has made it harder for them to engage with community groups. But he said it’s important to work with schools and other organizations to build relationships before problems arise.

“You’ve got to do it all the time,” he said. “You can’t build trust in a crisis.

“For community policing to work it’s got to be department wide,” he added. “Everybody from records to dispatch to the officer on the street to the supervisors to the commanders. We’ve all got to be involved. The chief can’t do it by himself.”