Two more Iowans tested for COVID-19

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist for the department, said last week that while the risk to the general public is low, the Iowa Department of Public Health is prepared for any possible outcome.

“Any time we have the emergence of new virus that’s able to infect people, this is a serious public health concern,” Pedati said Wednesday. “But I want to emphasize this is precisely the kind of concern that the state works with federal and local partners to prepare for.”

There are more than 87,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, which accounts for about 2,900 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

New diagnoses in several states have pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases past 100, and New Hampshire reported its first case, raising the total of affected states to 11. Seattle officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total in the U.S. to six.

New cases across the United States have fueled concerns about the potential for community spread — that is, infection among people with no history of travel to affected areas and no contact with people known to be infected.