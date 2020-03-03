Two more Iowans tested for COVID-19

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Monday that two more Iowans are being tested for COVID-19, a respiratory virus that appeared for the first time in China in December.
The department did not released any details. A spokeswoman said the individuals were tested in accordance to guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials estimate a 24-hour turnaround time on the tests, Public Health spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm said.
Previous tests for the virus in three other Iowans were negative.
The State Hygienic Lab, the Coralville-based public health laboratory, was authorized to perform COVID-19 tests as of last week, according to a University of Iowa spokeswoman.
A positive result would need to be confirmed by the CDC. Carver-Kimm said the department would announce a preliminary positive result before receiving CDC confirmation.
At this time, the risk to Iowans remains low, Carver-Kimm said.
Officials are encouraging Iowans to take everyday public health precautions, which include covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often and staying home when sick.
Public health officials also are encouraging Iowans to prepare for any potential disruptions the virus could cause in the same way they would plan for severe weather or other events that could shake up normal plans.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist for the department, said last week that while the risk to the general public is low, the Iowa Department of Public Health is prepared for any possible outcome.
“Any time we have the emergence of new virus that’s able to infect people, this is a serious public health concern,” Pedati said Wednesday. “But I want to emphasize this is precisely the kind of concern that the state works with federal and local partners to prepare for.”
There are more than 87,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, which accounts for about 2,900 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
New diagnoses in several states have pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases past 100, and New Hampshire reported its first case, raising the total of affected states to 11. Seattle officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total in the U.S. to six.
New cases across the United States have fueled concerns about the potential for community spread — that is, infection among people with no history of travel to affected areas and no contact with people known to be infected.
“It is a very quickly evolving situation and things could change,” Carver-Kimm said. “We are working closely with CDC to implement any changes they may implement.”
The department is in regular contact with county public health agencies, which in turn are working with local hospitals and health care providers to monitor for at-risk patients and prepare for potential cases.
Five individuals who do not have symptoms of the virus but fit the criteria of being at-risk currently are being monitored by state public health. So far, 39 individuals have competed the 14-day quarantine since Feb. 3.