CEDAR FALLS — Two proposed developments were moved forward by the Planning and Zoning Commission despite a chamber full of opposition.
The board approved rezoning and amended the city’s land use map for NewAldaya’s plan to build a campus for residents 55 years and older.
Also winning approval were a preliminary plat and site plans from Panther Farms LLC for one four-unit townhome and another five-unit townhome on 5.3 acres on Norse Drive, southeast of the intersection of Greenhill and Hudson roads.
NewAldaya’s proposal calls for 129 to 144 units on 42 acres at the southeast corner of West 12th Street and Union Road. A variety of configurations including singles, duplexes and multi-unit buildings would result in a residential density of 3.07 to 3.42 units per acre on a community campus.
The commission voted 5 to 1 to rezone the area from agricultural to planned residence and amended the land use map for the planned development. Commissioner Chelle Adkins voted against the development.
Mark Sigwarth, who lives adjacent to the planned development, cautioned the commission about moving forward before addressing water runoff issues. He raised the issue at the Jan. 23 meeting as well.
“I was disappointed and very concerned when I asked the members of commission and Mr. (David) Sturch (planner) if anyone had done their homework and had witnessed the transformation of that area in question during or after substantial rainfall,” Sigwarth said. “When I asked that question y’all looked at me like I was ghost, because you haven’t done your homework.”
Sigwarth pushed members to visit the area and see the water runoff issues for themselves.
“I urge you to listen to myself and other local residents who have lived in the area and not to rely on information given to you by a third party who would have a monetary and vested interest in developing this property,” Sigwarth said.
Sturch addressed coming changes to FEMA flood maps. As the area develops the storm water issue will be reviewed, he said.
“This development and future development affect that,” he said.
NewAldaya plans to purchase land near the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex from Money Pit LLC.
Townhomes
Most of the crowd had come to talk about the townhomes plan.
Residents expressed concerns about traffic, about townhomes becoming rentals, and complained they had not been notified about changes to the master plan. Residents also claimed the Black Hawk County Assessor and city of Cedar Falls have the area zoned differently.
“Our records indicate that courtesy mailings were sent to neighboring property owners for the master plan update as well as the subdivision and site plan proposal,” said Iris Lehman, planner.
Lehman and Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard said the mailing wasn’t legally required but was good policy.
Residents said the site was zoned for residential use by the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office. The area is shown on the city of Cedar Falls website as zoned for multi-use. City documents say the area was rezoned in 1998.
The original master plan was amended at the March 28 planning and zoning meeting to allow high density, multi-use townhomes in the area. During that meeting, commissioner Mardy Holst asked about letters being sent to neighbors, according the meeting minutes.
The townhome preliminary plat and site plan were approve unanimously.
Holst urged residents who weren’t happy to bring their concerns to the City Council.
“I’m not sure how I would’ve vote with the additional information,” Holst said. “There are other avenues.”
The council will address the developments at future meetings with the commission’s recommendations.
