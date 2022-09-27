Two Cedar Falls police captains named finalist for chief position

CEDAR FALLS — Two Cedar Falls Police captains have been announced as finalists for the department's chief position.

Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann, both veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department, will vie for the top job. Howard currently serves as the acting police chief.

Former police chief Craig Berte, who had held the position since 2020, was confirmed as the public safety director in June by the City Council in a 5-2 vote. He replaced Jeff Olson, who retired.

The city received seven applications for the position. One applicant withdrew from consideration, according to a news release. Of the six remaining applicants, four met the qualifications for the position.

Following a civil service review period Sept. 21, Howard and Sitzmann were selected as the finalists. The hiring list will be received and filed by the council Oct. 3.

The finalists will complete additional interviews involving local law enforcement, co-workers, and the community. That includes public meet-and-greet events which are expected to take place on Oct. 11 and 12. Additional details on those events will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Berte is expected to make a recommendation on the new chief to Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines in late October. The news release said the city will continue to keep the community updated on the process.

Howard has a master's degree in public policy from the University of Northern Iowa. He also went through the School of Police Staff and Command at the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety in Evanston, Illinois. Since joining the deparment in 2007, he had worked as a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming acting police chief.

Howard worked as an officer with the Waverly Police Department from 1997 to 2007. He was a sergeant with the Iowa National Guard from 1986 to 1999.

Sitzmann has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Iowa State University. Like Howard, he went through the School of Police Staff and Command.

He joined the department in 1996 and has been a police officer, lieutenant, and public safety captain before becoming an administrative captain. Previously, he served as a Woodbury County correctional officer during 1995 and 1996.