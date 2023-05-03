CEDAR FALLS — One finalist for the city’s fire chief job is a familiar face with the department while the other is a leader from the Arkansas City Fire Department in Kansas.

Chris Ledeker is the fire and emergency medical services chief from Arkansas City, and has been involved with various fire and EMS operations since 1995. He’s now one of the two finalists who was favored from a pool of 11 applicants, the city announced Wednesday. Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek was the other finalist. He’s been with the Cedar Falls fire department since 2008.

The new fire chief is expected to be announced at the end of May, but they’ll first meet the community May 22 and 23 during meet and greets. Times and locations have not been announced yet.

Zolondek’s been in the interim role since October when Fire Chief John Bostwick was placed on leave for an investigation into financial discrepancies. He’s been serving in the fire division since 2008, but was originally hired as a police officer in 2007. He continued serving in the police division, as well, until 2018.

He’s been a firefighter, lieutenant and captain on the fire side as well as an investigator and public safety officer on the police side. He started out with the Winona Fire Department in Minnesota in 2006 and was a military police officer in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 2002 to 2008.

Since 2017, Ledeker has been the fire chief of three departments, Arkansas City (2022-2023), Holiday Island, Arkansas (2020-2022) and Bethel Heights, Arkansas (2017-2020). He’s been a firefighter, paramedic, training officer, and fire lieutenant for various fire and EMS organizations since 1995.

The finalists will complete additional interviews involving city management, local emergency management officials, community members, and co-workers in mid-May. Whomever is selected will receive a salary between $91,203 and $148,218, according to the job listing.

Public Safety Director Craig Berte will recommend either Ledeker or Zolondek to Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines in late May. The appointment would then come before the City Council for confirmation in early June.

Bostwick is retired after having been chief since 2016 and completing a 42-year career with the department. He currently serves as a consultant to the department.

The top three roles have seen changes during the last two years as Berte, previously the police chief, took over for former public safety director Jeff Olson, who retired last year. Police Chief Mark Howard was Berte’s replacement and was previously a captain with the department.

The police chief and fire chief are the public safety director's top assistants and closest advisors on all public safety related matters under the city's current model.

The city has about a third of its 74 officers assigned to the fire division. The public safety department comes with an operating budget of $11.79 million for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1. That is about 38.5% of the general fund.

