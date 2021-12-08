Two Cedar Falls councilors wanted more time, research before revisions to public safety job descriptions

CEDAR FALLS – A judge gave Cedar Falls 45 days to make minimal revisions to its “unreasonable” requirements for the public safety supervisor captain and lieutenant positions.

When it came time to formally consider the modified experience and certification criteria for the supervisory promotions on deadline day Monday, City Council voted 5-2 in favor of the new job descriptions that were described by City Attorney Kevin Rogers as “relatively minor and reflect a lot of what practice has been.”

Two counselors wanted more time to discuss them, and consider substantial changes to the language relevant to the future leaders of the city's combined safety services department.

The discussion isn't over, though. Mayor Rob Green pointed out that it could continue as soon as this week’s goal setting sessions.

“It’s a tough subject. I realize that,” said Counselor Simon Harding, one of the dissenters. “It goes back to the PSO issue. I personally think it’s a big change, and I wish we could have talked about it more and had a little bit more time, rather than just voted on it right at the deadline.”

Asked what he meant by “big change,” he explained job classifications are changed all the time but rarely, if ever, has Cedar Falls been ordered by the courts to make changes to them.

“I’m not a firefighter or a police officer,” he said. “Is six years enough experience to become a captain? I don’t see it as enough, but I don’t know enough. I wanted to talk to people on the police and fire side and do more research.”

“Six years of public safety experience, including experience as a firefighter and a police officer” was the original language of the requirement for a promotion to captain.

After the revision, it read: “A minimum of six years of public safety experience, including experience as a firefighter and a police officer. If assigned to the Police Division, at least two years of supervisory experience with the City of Cedar Falls Police Division is required. If assigned to the Fire Division, at least two years of supervisory experience with the City of Cedar Falls Fire Division is required. Supervisory experience in both police and fire is preferred.”

A similar revision was made to the lieutenant requirement of four years for public safety experience.

"For a lieutenant promotion you have to have at least 4 years, with at least 2 years in the Fire Division at Cedar Falls to get promoted as a fire supervisor or at least 2 years on the police side at Cedar Falls to get promoted as police supervisor," said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson in an email. "These are minimums and we normally greatly exceeded these minimums for most promotions in the past. There has been a few cases when someone has had 10-20 years PS experience, some full-time, some volunteer or part-time that we have considered for promotional purposes."

Slight edits were made to the certification requirements, such as the caveat that certain fire officer certifications could be obtained “within two years of appointment.”

They are the same certifications, but some now are needed only if assigned to the fire or police division.

“We need to have more experience on the job,” said Councilor Dave Sires, the other one in opposition.

“The same guys who set the rules with the PSO were the ones who came up with this,” added Sires, the other opposing councilor. “Why set the same standards and expect the results to be better? We should have brought in someone from the outside.”

Before suggesting specific changes to the job descriptions, he noted he wanted time to speak to “outside experts,” such as those at the Waterloo Fire Rescue who provide “top quality services."

All the changes were “clarifications” to the job descriptions, said Councilor Susan deBuhr in a telephone interview. “They weren’t significant.”

“It’s good for both sides,” she said. “It was a good recommendation by the judge because it let candidates better understand the minimum requirements.”

The ruling by Judge Bradley Harris in the International Association of Fire Fighters No. 1366 v. the City of Cedar Falls didn’t rescind any promotions.

It also didn’t spell out what would be considered reasonable qualifications for experience and training for the spots.

City, union officials react to judge's decision on Cedar Falls public safety supervisor promotions Both city officials and the former firefighters’ union representatives said they are pleased with a district court judge’s decision in a legal spat over supervisor promotions in the public safety department.

"I don't believe these job descriptions will meet the judge's request," said Scott Dix, a former Cedar Falls firefighter and the only remaining member of Local 1366. "I don't think the breadth of these changes went as far as he wanted them to."

