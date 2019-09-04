WATERLOO — Democratic presidential hopeful and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii visited Cabin Coffee Tuesday afternoon.
About 40 people packed inside the shop. Some came specifically for Gabbard; others came for coffee and stayed to hear her speak. Gabbard is one of a handful of veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars running for president, along with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Pennsylvania Rep. and retired three-star Navy Admiral Joe Sestak, and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, who has dropped out of the presidential race.
“My own experience very deeply informs not only my policy, but my motivation for running for president,” Gabbard said.
Gabbard served in Iraq in 2005 and was confronted with “the high human cost of war she said.
As a state legislator she was Hawaii’s first state official to step down from her position to deploy with the state’s National Guard.
“As service members, we were lied to. We were given false information to make the pitch for a war that had nothing to do with our country’s national security but really was waged for other reasons,” Gabbard said. “It made our country less safe, and it took over 4,000 of my brothers’ and sisters’ lives.”
Gabbard also focused on health care and climate change Tuesday. She has introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy — the “Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act.”
Gabbard wants to work with other countries to combat climate change. She wants to go “beyond the Paris Accords. Re-entering the Paris Accords is an important first step, but it doesn’t even begin to go far enough to where we need to go on this planet.”
She also addressed being left out of the next Democratic presidential debate and the winnowing of the candidates.
“The current process is not serving voters in this country,” Gabbard said.
She wants the Democratic National Committee to be more transparent in its decisions. She said its polling requirement only allows the most famous candidates to be eligible for the debates.
“It should be the voters in this country who are the ones who should move forward in this process,” Gabbard said. “We’re continuing our campaign strong. We’re staying very focused on our mission and who we’re fighting for.”
