Tuesday's 2nd Congressional District debate canceled

  • Updated
Hinson-Mathis-debate

Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis, left, and Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson are pictured during an hourlong televised debate Wednesday evening hosted by their former employer, KCRG-TV9, in Cedar Rapids. Both are seeking to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. 

 Kyle Sleichter, KCRG-TV9

JOHNSTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability, the debate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race has been canceled.

"Iowa Press Debates: 2nd Congressional District" was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. There are no plans to reschedule the debate at this time.

The campaigns for candidates U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, and state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, were offered several possible dates to reschedule the debate prior to the midterm election. None of those dates were mutually acceptable to the campaigns.

Earlier Monday, Hinson's campaign issued a statement saying she had been admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital Sunday night with a kidney infection.

"She is looking forward to being back on the road soon," said Hinson's chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock.

Hinson's congressional office confirmed that Hinson remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.

Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Mathis. Iowa's 2nd Congressional District includes most of Northeast Iowa, including Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

Iowa PBS’s Tuesday night broadcast will return to its regularly scheduled programming with an episode of "Finding Your Roots" with Henry Louis Gates Jr.

