'Trust issue' between Cedar Falls council, mayor leads to nixing council goals

CEDAR FALLS — Saying they didn’t want the mayor adding items to their goals for the year, City Council members voted down the document, 4-3.
They asked Mayor Rob Green to bring it back in two weeks with his changes excised.
“My objection to this is it includes things we never discussed,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Susan deBuhr.
The goals document, completed annually during two-day goal-setting sessions, reflects the council’s priorities for the year, said deBuhr. It already had been tabled once in late December.
“This particular document has additional goals,” she said. “They weren’t discussed at goal setting, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to include them in this document.”
Green said the added goals, which included supporting other community stakeholders like the school district, the city of Waterloo, the University of Northern Iowa and Cedar Falls Utilities, recognize “the importance of these partner organizations,” he wrote in a memo to council Jan. 29.
And deBuhr also took issue with references to the city’s resilience plan, “consideration of part-time mayor” and the removal of goals that asked the public safety department to “continue placing firefighting ensembles in police vehicles for faster response times.” Green said he removed the items because they were “tactical, rather than strategic” goals and belonged in the five-year strategic plan.
“This whole process has been kind of frustrating, in my opinion,” said Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller, who joined deBuhr, Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires in rejecting the document, 4-3. It will return Feb. 15 without the additions, Green said.
Council members Simon Harding and Frank Darrah said adding goals supporting other cities and entities didn’t do any harm, and striking them might backfire.
“Does that mean we don’t support Waterloo?” Darrah asked.
“That’s what comes across,” Green replied.
“We’re saying we didn’t discuss it,” Kruse retorted, with deBuhr adding, “Maybe next year, at goal setting, you should add it.”
Miller said the episode was not done “in the eye of the public,” and faulted Green for that.
“I think you added some great things to it,” Miller said. “But the fact is, you added things without discussing them with council, and that’s a trust issue between the council and the mayor.”
Green replied that City Administrator Ron Gaines emailed the document to council members with the additions in December.
