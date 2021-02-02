'Trust issue' between Cedar Falls council, mayor leads to nixing council goals

CEDAR FALLS — Saying they didn’t want the mayor adding items to their goals for the year, City Council members voted down the document, 4-3.

They asked Mayor Rob Green to bring it back in two weeks with his changes excised.

“My objection to this is it includes things we never discussed,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Susan deBuhr.

The goals document, completed annually during two-day goal-setting sessions, reflects the council’s priorities for the year, said deBuhr. It already had been tabled once in late December.

“This particular document has additional goals,” she said. “They weren’t discussed at goal setting, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to include them in this document.”

Green said the added goals, which included supporting other community stakeholders like the school district, the city of Waterloo, the University of Northern Iowa and Cedar Falls Utilities, recognize “the importance of these partner organizations,” he wrote in a memo to council Jan. 29.