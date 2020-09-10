Former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee. On his Twitter account Wednesday, Biden wrote some tweets about COVID-19, from which nearly 200,000 Americans have died. Trump has said a vaccine could arrive before the election, a timeline is that ahead of the predictions by health experts.

Biden tweeted, “A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine could save countless lives. We need one as soon as possible. But while I see a vaccine as a product of science, President Trump sees it as a political tool.”

Biden drew barbs from the Sioux City speakers, although they frequently mentioned other Democrats whom Republicans dislike. Whitaker cited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Perrine referenced New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who supports fighting climate change with the Green New Deal.

“Do you want AOC dictating energy policy?” Perrine asked, and several people responded, “No!”

Whitaker praised the Trump he witnessed firsthand while working three months as acting attorney general, noting the president is strongly supported police. By contrast, he said “Obama-Biden ... discouraged people from becoming police officers.”