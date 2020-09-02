Trump supporters in Iowa plan MAGA boat parades

“There’s a possibility of a lot of boats on the lake that day with a lot of people being Trumpy,” Fesler said.

With many political activities canceled because of COVID-19, including traditional community parades, MAGA — Make America Great Again — boat parades have become popular. A Trump boat parade on West Okoboji in northwest Iowa drew more than 1,200 boats, according to news reports.

In addition to the parades this weekend, another one is planned Sept. 12 on Saylorville Lake in central Iowa.

At Moline, Ill., plans call for the parade to begin at entrance of the Captains Table Marquis Marina, 4801 River Drive. It will proceed downriver to Arsenal Island. Boaters will then turn above Lock 15 near the Old Boat House restaurant and head up river in front of Lindsay Park Yacht Club along River Drive in Davenport before returning to Captains Table.

Participants are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, including wearing masks and having hand sanitizer on their boats.

For more information, contact jeanneyeoman@yahoo.com or (319) 551-1184.