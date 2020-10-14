Trump in Iowa touts ethanol, farm policy

Trump acknowledged her warm remarks. “Thank you, honey,” he said.

Trump’s visit came as COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the highest point of the pandemic in Iowa, with deaths increasing as well. On Wednesday, the state reported 473 hospitalizations, up from 463 on Tuesday. The rally was held outdoors. No social distancing measures were in place, and face masks were sparse.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. His physician has since declared Trump has tested negative for the virus and is no longer at risk of infecting others.

“Iowa has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surpassing 100,000 this week and COVID-19 hospitalizations hitting a new high. But President Trump isn’t coming to the Hawkeye State to offer words of comfort to those suffering, or a helping hand to the Iowans who are out of a job, or an actual plan to get the virus under control. Instead, he’s here to spread more lies about the pandemic and distract from his record of failure,” Biden said in a statement issued by his campaign.