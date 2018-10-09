COUNCIL BLUFFS — President Donald Trump brought a new voter turnout tactic to his rally Tuesday night on the Iowa-Nebraska border, claiming Democrats would “take away your ethanol.”
Trump appeared a day after his administration announced an effort to boost production of the corn-based fuel by removing restrictions on the sale of E-15 blends during summer and targeting abuse of the federal ethanol mandate.
Industry leaders and politicians from both major parties praised the announcement.
But at Tuesday night’s rally, Trump claimed Democrats — specifically Fred Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for Iowa governor — do not support ethanol.
“I kept a major promise to the people of Iowa and Nebraska ... and my administration is protecting ethanol,” Trump said. “The Democrats will end ethanol. They will take it away. They will find a way to take it away. ... You better get out there and vote for Republicans.”
After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke, Trump targeted Reynolds’ opponent in this fall’s election.
“He wants to take away your ethanol,” Trump said of Hubbell.
Ethanol generally receives bipartisan support in Iowa. Most opposition comes from oil-producing states. For example, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican whose re-election Trump supports, has lobbied against ethanol mandates.
When the Trump administration announced its plan to remove restrictions on E-15 ethanol, multiple Iowa Democrats — including Hubbell — expressed support.
“Opening the door to the year-round sale of E-15 is a long overdue step, and one I have supported for years,” Hubbell said in a statement. “Increasing demand for ethanol by opening the summer window for E-15 would help Iowa’s corn producers, agricultural economy and make cleaner air. However, I am dismayed that despite this announcement the implementation is not immediate, and the process could take years, including potential regulatory and legal delays.”
In introducing Reynolds, Trump called her “a rising star in the Republican Party.”
“Wow does she have my endorsement. She’s incredible,” the president said.
Trump called on Iowa voters to support Reynolds and Republican congressional incumbents Rod Blum and David Young, both of whom are in hotly contested re-election races.
Young spoke at the event; Blum was not in attendance. Trump praised 4th District U.S. Rep. Steve King, who attended but did not speak, as “maybe the world’s most conservative human being.”
The Council Bluffs area includes an Iowa Statehouse district that swung by 20 percentage points from Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and in the process took out Mike Gronstal, the longtime Democratic leader of the Iowa Senate. GOP Iowa Sen. Dan Dawson, who knocked off Gronstal in 2016, spoke at the Tuesday night’s rally.
Trump opened the rally by celebrating the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump praised Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley for his stewardship of the contentious hearings over the nomination of Kavanaugh, who was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.
Trump called Grassley “an Iowa legend whose backbone and leadership made this great victory possible,” and “a very tough cookie.”
