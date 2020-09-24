Trump, Greenfield gaining in Iowa, poll finds

Ernst said this week she supports the decision by Senate Republican leadership to move forward with the process of confirming a new justice before the election.

The Monmouth poll shows strong partisan feelings on the topic: 93% of Ernst supporters would approve of the Senate confirming a new justice before the election, while 95% of Greenfield supporters would disapprove of such a move.

However, among undecided Iowa voters and those who say their support for a Senate candidate is “soft,” 51% said they would disapprove of the Senate confirming a new justice before the election, while just 41% said they would approve of such a move.

“This is going to be an interesting decision for Ernst. There are enough persuadable voters out there to swing this race in either direction. Whether a Supreme Court vote would be a decisive factor for them remains to be seen,” Murray said.

Monmouth surveyed 402 registered voters in Iowa from September 18 to September 22, using a mix of live landline telephones and mobile phones. For statewide results, the poll’s margin for error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.