Trump, Ernst have slight leads in poll of Iowa voters

While 45 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump, 50 percent have an unfavorable opinion. Biden’s rating is 43 percent favorable against 49 percent unfavorable.

U.S. Senate

In the Senate race, unlike previous polls, Ernst, who is seeking re-election to a second term, is leading her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, by the same margin — 48 percent to 45 percent.

Libertarian Rick Stewart gets support from 2 percent; independent Suzanne Herzog, 1 percent; and undecided, 3 percent.

When likely voters are asked, the race gets tighter, with Ernst leading 48 percent to 47 percent, according to Monmouth.

Previous polls over the spring and summer have shown a tight Senate race. The polls produced margins similar to Monmouth’s, but with Greenfield holding a lead within the margin of error.

“Ernst won a competitive open seat contest six years ago. Greenfield is giving the incumbent a run for her money to hold onto it,” Murray said.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com’s rating of pollsters, the Monmouth poll earned an A-plus with a slight Democratic bias.

Absentee voting