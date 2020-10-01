Trump campaign flags pop up overnight on city property in Northwest Iowa town

UTE -- Several flags supporting Donald Trump for president were hung overnight on downtown city poles in Ute in northwest Iowa before being taken down Wednesday morning.

With the highly competitive presidential race involving Trump and Joe Biden one month from completion, the Iowa State Auditor's Office in a release, sent out shortly after the flags were taken down, reminded Iowans that campaign signs or flags cannot be displayed on public property.

The auditor's office release said a city employee used Facebook to post "a photograph of a candidate's flags flying on multiple city properties, along with text that supported the flying of the flags and the candidate."

The release praised the city for taking the flags down quickly.

A post on the City of Ute Facebook site at about 10 a.m. Wednesday read, "Last night (9/29/20) an incident occurred in the City of Ute where political flags were displayed using the City’s display mounts along our Main Street. This was not sanctioned by the City and the flags have been removed. The City of Ute does not endorse any one candidate for any office and does not display signage for any candidates or parties."

Ute, located in Monona County, has a population of 374.