Trouble in Paradise: Inactivity on Waterloo housing project upsets city leaders
Trouble in Paradise: Inactivity on Waterloo housing project upsets city leaders

WATERLOO — City leaders vented frustration this week about the lack of activity at a previously controversial housing development surrounding Orange Elementary School.

Waterloo City Council members narrowly agreed Monday to give Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson two more years to submit a final plat for his 209-lot Paradise Estates housing addition, which follows a one-year extension granted last year.

“I’m really disappointed that he didn’t think all of this out in advance,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon during a 45-minute debate on the matter.

Council members had approved rezoning some 129 acres of farm land for Paradise Estates in 2018 despite heavy objections from neighboring property owners about traffic and potentially overburdening water and sewer utilities in the area.

Anderson submitted a preliminary plat showing the layout of streets and lots for the entire subdivision in 2018 and was required under city ordinance to submit a detailed final plat within a year to avoid starting the platting process from scratch.

Rick Morris, Anderson’s attorney, said the project has been delayed because Anderson has been unable to find large-scale housing developers willing to partner with him to put in streets and start construction.

“As with a lot things this one hasn’t progressed as quickly nor as fast as probably all would like,” Morris said. “I think he’s got a good vision there; I think he’s got a good plan; and it just needs some other attention by those that are in the residential housing building market to assist him with it.”

Morris also noted Anderson had some health issues that delayed development.

“There is a concerted effort to get this going,” he said. “I think it would behoove the city to want this development around this school rather than it sitting out there like the little schoolhouse on the prairie without the development that could bring other tax dollars and have that feeling of a neighborhood school in that part of the Cedar Valley area.”

But Bob Manning, who volunteered in 2018 to help get the project going, blamed Anderson for the lack of action, saying Anderson was unwilling to cede any control of the project to other developers willing to take it on.

“In my personal opinion this has taken way too long,” Manning said. “… There are contractors clamoring to have lots to build on. There has not been one shovel of dirt turned out there in the last three years.”

Council members Jerome Amos Jr., Pat Morrissey, Margaret Klein and Ray Feuss agreed to the two-year extension, with Klein suggesting there wasn’t a downside to the city giving Anderson more time.

“We don’t own that land,” Klein said. “We can’t turn it over to anybody else or use it for any other purpose.”

But Juon, Dave Boesen and Jonathan Grieder voted against the variance, with Boesen saying Anderson could come back with a new preliminary plat when he had developers on board willing to begin work.

“When that came before the council in 2018 that council chamber was full of people objecting to it,” Boesen said. “Those people have been in limbo for two years not knowing what’s going to happen in that area.”

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said Paradise Estates would have to comply with any new subdivision regulations adopted between now and the time a final plat is submitted for approval.

