Trouble in Paradise: Inactivity on Waterloo housing project upsets city leaders

Morris also noted Anderson had some health issues that delayed development.

“There is a concerted effort to get this going,” he said. “I think it would behoove the city to want this development around this school rather than it sitting out there like the little schoolhouse on the prairie without the development that could bring other tax dollars and have that feeling of a neighborhood school in that part of the Cedar Valley area.”

But Bob Manning, who volunteered in 2018 to help get the project going, blamed Anderson for the lack of action, saying Anderson was unwilling to cede any control of the project to other developers willing to take it on.

“In my personal opinion this has taken way too long,” Manning said. “… There are contractors clamoring to have lots to build on. There has not been one shovel of dirt turned out there in the last three years.”

Council members Jerome Amos Jr., Pat Morrissey, Margaret Klein and Ray Feuss agreed to the two-year extension, with Klein suggesting there wasn’t a downside to the city giving Anderson more time.

“We don’t own that land,” Klein said. “We can’t turn it over to anybody else or use it for any other purpose.”