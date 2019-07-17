CEDAR RAPIDS — Democratic presidential candidates pitched their plans to older Iowans Wednesday, promising to negotiate for better prescription drug prices and raise or eliminate the payroll tax cap for Social Security.
And while they all supported some form of universal health care, the three 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who participated in this AARP/Des Moines Register forum in Cedar Rapids differed on how best to provide that.
“Medicare For All,” said Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, “is about making sure that every single person in need of care is able to get that care regardless of how much money you make or how little money you make or what pre-existing (condition) you have.”
Former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who also participated in the forum hosted by AARP and the Des Moines Register, told an invitation-only audience of Iowa seniors at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center that the plan is unaffordable and unsustainable — and that a candidate who runs on Medicare For All will be unelectable.
Delaney said if Democrats tell more than 150 million Americans with private health insurance it’s going to be made illegal “and they’re going to have to get some new government program, they’re not going to trust us and they’re not going to vote for us (because) they won’t believe it’s better than what they have.”
Bennet called for a “true public option” to serve the millions of people who make too much income to be on Medicaid but still can’t afford private health insurance.
You have free articles remaining.
Under Medicare For All, he said, 120,000 Iowans with Medicare Advantage and unions that negotiate their health insurance would lose their plans.
“And they’re Democrats,” he later told reporters.
Twenty candidates agreed to participate in the AARP forums around the state, in large part because Americans 50 and older are the most powerful voting bloc, according to AARP. In 2016 and 2018 they not only were the largest bloc by age, but they were the majority of voters.
Following the 2018 election, AARP commissioned a poll that found for 50-plus voters, Social Security (83%), Medicare and health care (both 79%) were their top issues.
The AARP forums will continue Friday in Sioux City Friday and Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.